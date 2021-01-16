On Nutrition: Student seeks nutrition program

Whatever you decide, be sure to check the instructors' and administrators' credentials at any prospective institution. Seek out those with graduate degrees from traditional brick-and-mortar universities, as well as experience in teaching and research. Their training must be in the areas they teach: Someone having a Ph.D. in the arts, for example, should not be portrayed as an expert or "doctor" in the sciences. Be skeptical of institutions where instructors are primarily graduates from that institution or other distance-learning organizations.

Next, consider what doors, if any, that diploma will open for you. These are undergraduate degrees and may only cover basic concepts. Please don't get me wrong: It is absolutely essential to understand basic concepts. But the complexities of individuals' problem situations are what lead them to seek expert advice. The key is to keep learning, and build on that foundational knowledge with experience and expert guidance from appropriately trained instructors.