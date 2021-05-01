On Nutrition: Risks of grilling meats are relative

Dear Dr. Blonz: As temperatures begin to rise, I turn to cooking outside on the grill. Every year I get reminded of the potential dangers of barbecuing and wanted some input about the formation of carcinogens. — L.G., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear L.G.: Now that warmer weather is in the forecast, the grills of America will spring into action. Cooking food this way does have its "dark" side in that along with adding good taste, it can add potential risk factors. But let's flesh out this serving of risk by seeing how it fits with other behaviors we face every day.

A key issue is that when you use high heat for cooking protein foods such as meat, pork, chicken or fish, mutagens can form as the food is charred. A mutagen is a substance with the ability to cause mutations, or changes, in a cell's genetic material. Mutations occur all the time, and most don't amount to much because our immune system is designed to hustle them away before they mess things up. The danger is certain types of mutations occurring in an unfortunate sequence, in the wrong place and time with the body's immune system in a state of vulnerability. This can result in a healthy cell turning cancerous.