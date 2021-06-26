On Nutrition: Questions on barbecue safety

Dear Dr. Blonz: I wanted to tell you how much I enjoyed your column about grilling foods. When I was much younger, I would barbecue two or three times a week using charcoal. That went on for at least 20 years. I attributed that to my developing colon cancer when I was 54. My good friend with a similar lifestyle had the same result. So with all of that said, you didn’t mention specifically the use of charcoal — any relevance? — D., via email

Dear D.: Thanks for your note, and sorry you had to experience colorectal cancer. I am hopeful that you caught it early, as that can make all the difference. We all should undergo routine screenings starting at age 45 or earlier as worked out with our health professionals. The colonoscopy, a critical screening method, is not a joyous experience, but it is trivial compared to the risks generated through avoidance.