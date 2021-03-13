On Nutrition: Personality traits, habits impact weight loss

During the weight-loss period, maintainers and relapsers reported stressful events involving family or careers. Maintainers tended to confront and solve problems, while relapsers often resorted to avoidance behaviors, such as eating, sleeping and/or drinking more, or merely wishing that the problem would go away.

Another significant finding was that 90% of the maintainers, versus 34% of the relapsers, engaged in exercise at least three times a week. Studies often report that the body decreases its baseline metabolic rate (the rate at which calories are burned at rest) when weight is lost. This unfortunate decrease can slow the rate of weight loss and help explain why it is hard to keep pounds off. Regular exercise helps counter this decrease, in addition to burning more calories.

These findings suggest that personality can be an essential determinant for long-term success with weight reduction. It also tells us there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all diet plan. Most commercial programs suggest their methods and products work for anyone, but their main accomplishment may only be a short-term loss of pounds. People seeking treatment for a weight problem should be screened and guided into a program that suits their personality.