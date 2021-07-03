On Nutrition: Hydration, protein go hand-in-hand

Dear Dr. Blonz: Our grandson, 24, is a college grad and personal trainer specializing in helping others build their bodies. He feels with all his workouts, he needs 200 grams of good protein per day and 1 gallon of water. This is what he tends to recommend for his clients who are also in training. I think this is excessive but wanted your opinion. — S.G., Dallas

Dear S.G.: Protein requirements for athletes often correlate with their body weight. You did not mention your grandson’s weight, so I will speak in generalities. The typical non-athlete might need about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram (2.2 lbs) of body weight. This is the equivalent of 60 grams of protein for a 165-pound individual. A recommended intake for athletes in training is between 1.2 and 2 grams per kilogram. Using this measure, a 200-pound athlete in training would be requiring 109-182 grams of protein per day. There is little evidence that higher protein intakes provide any benefit, so it is unclear what’s behind your grandson’s approach.