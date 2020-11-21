On Nutrition: How unhealthy is coconut milk?

Dear Dr. Blonz: My husband and I are changing to a more plant-based diet. We are finding many recipes that call for coconut milk, which we enjoy very much. However, I was under the impression that it was very high in saturated fat. Should it be eliminated, or at least used sparingly, if one is concerned about heart disease? — E.B., online

Dear E.B.: Coconut can add wonderful flavors and textures to many dishes. You ask about coconut milk — which we will get to shortly — but first, let’s take a look at coconut oil.

Coconut oil has a reputation as a dietary “villain” of sorts, which it earned by virtue of being a concentrated source of saturated fats. About two-thirds of these are shorter in chain length than most other vegetable fats. These particular fats, referred to as medium-chain triglycerides, are handled differently in the body. Even though they are saturated fats, these MCTs can be burned as fuel rather than being handled in a way that contributes to the risk of heart disease.

Now for your question. Coconut milk is a liquid extract of the mature coconut’s grated pulp and contains coconut oil. But unlike the pure oil, coconut milk also contains a small amount of protective phenolic substances. (The primary protectant for the oils in the coconut is the physical barrier provided by the shell.)