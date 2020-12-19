On Nutrition: Good nutrition can pay off with healthier teeth

This story is my “prelude” to the concept that care of the teeth and gums is critical. We need to consider the effects of food and other substances in contact with our teeth. Sticky substances, especially those containing sugars, can serve as fodder for the bacteria that hang out in the mouth, residing in the plaque. The bacteria metabolize the carbs and produce destructive acids that eat away our teeth’s hard enamel. Dental care, including brushing, flossing and rinsing, helps block this process, in part by removing the fuel used by these tooth-destroying bugs.

I can relate to your stress issue. While growing up, I had a problematic relationship with my dental health. Our family had limited resources, and we had to rely on an old-school dentist who was a family friend. Unfortunately, this guy did not believe in Novocain. As a result, I came to fear dental care and its associated discomfort and never took care of my teeth. (You’d think I would be more diligent to prevent such problems, but that’s not how I responded.)