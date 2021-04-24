On Nutrition: Food or supplements: Which provides better nutrients?

Dear Dr. Blonz: I continue to hear that the vitamins in foods are superior to those in dietary supplements, but supplement companies claim that theirs are “whole food” supplements — the same as what you get from food. Does the human body make a distinction? — G.Q., St. Louis, Missouri

Dear G.Q.: A vitamin is a vitamin, whether it comes from food or is made in a lab. To the body, that vitamin is an essential chemical that it cannot make on its own in sufficient quantities to satisfy its needs.

That answers your main question, but the discussion does not stop there. If your question had been whether it’s better to get our essential nutrients from foods or out of a bottle, my response would be different.

For perspective, consider that many tales of nutrient discovery have begun as medical studies where animals’ health went awry for unknown reasons. The design of such studies usually includes an experimental group, which receives the treatment being studied, and a control group that receives no treatment. (For the purpose of this example, we will assume that the treatment being studied has nothing to do with nutrition.) To keep the focus on the potential effect of the treatment, both groups receive a similar diet — usually one that contains all the nutrients known to be essential at the time.