On Nutrition: Encourage good food habits for youths

As far as vitamins and minerals are concerned, food labels' "daily values" are set for adults and children over the age of 4, by which measure your daughter is most definitely in the "adult" category.

But rather than encouraging supplements as the answer to poor eating habits, do your best to educate your daughter regarding the importance of good food and good nutrition — especially the need for calcium and other minerals for her bones. Young men and women need to understand that our bones are constantly made and remade, and that the first 35 years of life make up the critical period when our bones tend to gain more mass than they lose. This switches during the midlife period, so you want a healthy bone mass in place before the "drain" takes over. Physical activity can help optimize skeletal health throughout life.

If your daughter is not going to be getting all she needs from her diet, a vitamin-mineral supplement might be an alternative, but is not a true solution. Food should always be the priority. Keep in mind that the example you and other adults set is the seed that takes root as your daughter transitions to adulthood. Avoid the "do as I say, not as I do" paradigm, as kids tend to see through this.