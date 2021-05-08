On Nutrition: Ask your doctor about hormone/supplement interactions

Dear Dr. Blonz: I was told to take a calcium supplement, but the one I purchased says to consult your doctor if you are taking estrogen, which I am. Why is that? — J.D., Anderson, South Carolina

Dear J.D.: Product cautions are not to be taken lightly. But for some perspective, these warnings serve the dual purpose of alerting consumers to potential concerns while affording the product's manufacturer a measure of liability protection. There are always possibilities for unforeseen interactions. When there is a known risk, or at least a suspected one, these tend to get notations on the product label or insert.

As for the particulars of your question, calcium supplements are commonly used along with hormone replacement therapy. Other ingredients in that supplement may be responsible for the caution. Get clearance from your physician, which may only involve a simple phone call.

The bottom line is that these decisions are best made with the health professional most familiar with your particular situation.