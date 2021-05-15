On Nutrition: Are colloidal supplements absorbed better?

Think about what you would accept as proof. Would you want positive statements and testimonials from individuals who want to sell you their products? Or would you demand some form of solid science, such as the publication of unbiased research in a peer-reviewed journal? Hopefully you would opt for the latter. Unfortunately, there is no reliable published evidence to support claims of enhanced bioavailability from minerals in a colloidal form versus similar compounds in more standard supplement forms.

Minerals are all considered inorganic elements because, unlike protein, fat, carbohydrates and vitamins, they do not contain the element carbon. A unique thing about minerals is that they cannot be synthesized or changed by the body. Like vitamins, minerals are only needed in trace amounts, and they don’t provide any calories.

The minerals in our diet are distributed throughout the foods we eat. Calcium, for example, is found in dairy products, a number of green, leafy vegetables and some nuts; magnesium is present in nuts, bananas, legumes and whole grains; and zinc is present in meats, whole grains and seafood. The distribution of the various minerals among the different foods (the same theme holds true for vitamins) is the basis for the advice to focus on variety when it comes to food selection.

Finally, there are proven strategies to help combat the risk of osteoporosis. Check out the articles at tinyurl.com/yda34bj7 and tinyurl.com/yanjrxkc.

