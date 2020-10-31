On Nutrition: Additives, calcium and more

Dear Dr. Blonz: What do you see in the future for health and nutrition in the U.S., given that with all our resources, we do not rate among the top 20 healthiest nations on Earth? — S.T., Chicago

Dear S.T.: According to the Bloomberg Healthiest Countries index, the U.S. is rated No. 35 in the world (Spain is No. 1). These ratings are based on life expectancy, environmental factors and risk factors such as smoking. There are many complexity levels here, including lifestyle issues, access to health care and economic factors that can limit choice. Regarding nutrition, I believe such disappointing ratings will continue as long as we remain subject to influence by advertising forces. These have a proven ability to entice the populace toward value-added, less-healthful convenience fare rather than the routine consumption of a balanced, plant-based, whole foods diet as an anchor.

Dear Dr. Blonz: What is carrageenan? It’s an ingredient in the yogurt and salad dressing I use. My neighbor said it’s seaweed. Is this true, and if so, is it safe? — R.T., San Jose, California