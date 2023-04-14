Head to Main Street in Sand Springs this Saturday for a unique festival experience.

In coordination with the city of Sand Springs, Okie Spice and Trade Co. will host their own festival, called “Westival,” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Sand Springs, 107 N. Main St.

Attendees can expect to meet the vendors like Hilo de Amor, Sixth Day Snacks and Lorie’s Fudge whose products are sold at Okie Spice and Trade Co. as they hand out samples of their products. One vendor, Bubba-Q-Boys, will be dishing out samples of chicken thighs in their signature flavorful rubs. Additionally, many farmers will be selling fresh produce, plants and flowers.

This entertaining event will also feature live music from Cayla Butler and Randy Ess, Jake Tankersley and Emily Hollingshed. Guests can also enjoy wine from Whispering Meadows and Urban Wineworks.

For more information about Westival, visit okiespiceandtrade.com