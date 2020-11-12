Thanksgiving is perhaps the one day out of the year when one can be certain that, no matter what else might be on the dinner table, dessert is going to be pie.

Pumpkin pie, and its attendant spices over which grown men and women obsessed for weeks and months leading up to Thanksgiving, is perhaps the most expected, most traditional offering, with pecan pie a close second.

But there are those who prefer something a little less traditional when it comes to pies and what might fill them. And that can be dangerous.

Melissa Holt knows this very well. About five years ago, she went looking for a bakery that offered raisin pie, a favorite of Holt’s mother. She finally found a shop in Claremore that had what she was looking for.

“And a week later, I had bought the bakery,” Holt said, laughing. “That was one expensive raisin pie.”

Holt and her husband, Matt, own and operate Front Porch Bakery & Smokehouse, 18435 U.S. Route 66 in Claremore. The bakery for years had been operating out of a small space north of downtown Claremore, but in November 2019, moved into its present, and much larger, location.

“This is really going to be our first Thanksgiving season here, so we aren’t sure what to expect,” Holt said. “We haven’t really figured out if the pandemic has helped us or hurt us. On the one hand, we usually do a lot of catering throughout the year and that pretty much dried up. But, on the other hand, we’ve sold more bread than we ever have before.

“And we discovered that, no matter how tough times may get, people want their sweets,” she said. “Pies, cinnamon rolls, cakes, cookies, you name it.”

Front Porch Bakery has a wide range of pies that people can order for their own Thanksgiving meals.

“We have all the traditional pies, like pumpkin and pecan,” Holt said. “We bake fruit pies every day, and we have some that can be a little hard to find elsewhere, like strawberry rhubarb, mincemeat and, of course, raisin.”

Those wanting to order a pie or two from Front Porch bakery should do so by Saturday, Nov. 21. To order: 918-341-7505, frontporchon66.com.

Where to buy holiday pies

A number of other establishments are offering pies and other dessert items that can be ordered for Thanksgiving. Many have deadlines for placing orders, but it’s always a good idea to get your orders in as early as possible.

50’s Diner

1500 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow

918-806-6999

Offers a number of traditional pies, as well as a new strawberry creme pie. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Antoinette Baking Co.

207 N. Main St.

Antoinette Baking Co. has more than a dozen unique pie creations available for holiday dining, ranging from its duck fat thyme pecan pie to its “mile-high” chocolate pie, as well as take-and-bake items, appetizers, breads and more. Special for this season is something it is simply calling “The Pie,” a caramel cheesecake with layers of smooth caramelized white chocolate with crispy crepe crumbs, pumpkin mousse with candied hazelnuts, in a buttery graham infused crust topped with freshly whipped cream, meringues and other edible decor.

Blue Moon Cafe

3512 S. Peoria Ave.

Traditional fruit and cream pies. At least 48 hours notice on orders.

Boston Deli

6231 E. 61st St.

Cranberry walnut tort, chocolate toffee pecan pie, cream pies and more.

Brownie’s Hamburger Stand

2130 S. Harvard Ave.

918-744-0320

6577 E. 71st St.

918-398-6615

Café Yum

6568 E. 51st St., The Farm Shopping Center

918-628-1000

Coffee House on Cherry Street

1502 E. 15th St.

918-779-6137

Coleman’s Bakery

118 N. Seminole Ave., Okmulgee

918-756-0560

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

8008 E. 31st St.

918-610-0414

7128 S. Olympia Ave.

918-447-4505

9475 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso

918-272-3445

Freeway Café

465 S. Sheridan Road

918-836-8150

1547 E. Third St.

918-836-6726

5849 S. 49th West Ave.

918-292-8678

Hammett House

1616 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore

The Claremore institution is known for its sky-high pies. Holiday orders require at least 24 hours notice.

Jane’s Delicatessen

2626 E. 11th St.

918-872-0501

Kupcakz

6105 S. Mingo Road

918-461-0228

Le Louvre French Café

8313 S. Memorial Drive

918-286-6019

Little J’s Bakeshoppe

10032 S. Sheridan Road

Pumpkin, pecan and apple crumble are among the most popular. Holiday orders must be in by Nov. 22.

Lynn’s Bakery

227 W. Rogers Blvd., Skiatook

918-396-3888

Owner Lynn Egan uses her grandmother’s recipe for her bakery’s popular pecan pie. Pumpkin, and a selection of fruit, cream and meringue pies are available. Holiday orders accepted through Nov. 21.

Merritt’s Bakery

3202 E. 15th St.

918-747-2301

9521 S. Delaware Ave.

918-296-9000

4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow

918-250-1607

Traditional pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato, as well as caramel apple, custard, lemon cooler and key lime.

Nut House

26677 S. Oklahoma 66, Claremore

918-266-1604

Three day’s notice for holiday orders is requested for the shop’s pumpkin and pecan pies.

Palace Cafe

1301 E. 15th St.

918-582-4321

Queenie’s

1834 Utica Square

918-749-3481

Saint Amon Baking Co.

6333 E. 120th Court, Bixby

918-364-2143

“We kind of do it all,” said co-owner and chef Jean-Baptiste Saint Amon. “We do the custard pies, the fruit pies. We are doing a blackberry peach that we offered last year and was popular.” Other choices include a peanut butter cream, chocolate pecan and a cherry chocolate brandy pie. Large pastry orders require at least 48 hours advance notice.

Shiloh’s

2604 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow

918-254-1500

Take 2: A Resonance Café

309 S. Main St.

918-861-4555

Village Inn

2745 S. Harvard Ave.

918-742-3515

5230 S. Yale Ave.

918-496-1207

White River Fish Market

1708 N. Sheridan Road, 918-835-1910

1105 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow

918-449-0366

