Thanksgiving is perhaps the one day out of the year when one can be certain that, no matter what else might be on the dinner table, dessert is going to be pie.
Pumpkin pie, and its attendant spices over which grown men and women obsessed for weeks and months leading up to Thanksgiving, is perhaps the most expected, most traditional offering, with pecan pie a close second.
But there are those who prefer something a little less traditional when it comes to pies and what might fill them. And that can be dangerous.
Melissa Holt knows this very well. About five years ago, she went looking for a bakery that offered raisin pie, a favorite of Holt’s mother. She finally found a shop in Claremore that had what she was looking for.
“And a week later, I had bought the bakery,” Holt said, laughing. “That was one expensive raisin pie.”
Holt and her husband, Matt, own and operate Front Porch Bakery & Smokehouse, 18435 U.S. Route 66 in Claremore. The bakery for years had been operating out of a small space north of downtown Claremore, but in November 2019, moved into its present, and much larger, location.
“This is really going to be our first Thanksgiving season here, so we aren’t sure what to expect,” Holt said. “We haven’t really figured out if the pandemic has helped us or hurt us. On the one hand, we usually do a lot of catering throughout the year and that pretty much dried up. But, on the other hand, we’ve sold more bread than we ever have before.
“And we discovered that, no matter how tough times may get, people want their sweets,” she said. “Pies, cinnamon rolls, cakes, cookies, you name it.”
Front Porch Bakery has a wide range of pies that people can order for their own Thanksgiving meals.
“We have all the traditional pies, like pumpkin and pecan,” Holt said. “We bake fruit pies every day, and we have some that can be a little hard to find elsewhere, like strawberry rhubarb, mincemeat and, of course, raisin.”
Those wanting to order a pie or two from Front Porch bakery should do so by Saturday, Nov. 21. To order: 918-341-7505, frontporchon66.com.
Where to buy holiday pies
A number of other establishments are offering pies and other dessert items that can be ordered for Thanksgiving. Many have deadlines for placing orders, but it’s always a good idea to get your orders in as early as possible.
50’s Diner
1500 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
918-806-6999
Offers a number of traditional pies, as well as a new strawberry creme pie. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Antoinette Baking Co.
207 N. Main St.
918-764-8404, antoinettebakingco.com
Antoinette Baking Co. has more than a dozen unique pie creations available for holiday dining, ranging from its duck fat thyme pecan pie to its “mile-high” chocolate pie, as well as take-and-bake items, appetizers, breads and more. Special for this season is something it is simply calling “The Pie,” a caramel cheesecake with layers of smooth caramelized white chocolate with crispy crepe crumbs, pumpkin mousse with candied hazelnuts, in a buttery graham infused crust topped with freshly whipped cream, meringues and other edible decor.
Blue Moon Cafe
3512 S. Peoria Ave.
918-749-7800, bluemoontulsa.com
Traditional fruit and cream pies. At least 48 hours notice on orders.
Boston Deli
6231 E. 61st St.
918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com
Cranberry walnut tort, chocolate toffee pecan pie, cream pies and more.
Brownie’s Hamburger Stand
2130 S. Harvard Ave.
918-744-0320
6577 E. 71st St.
918-398-6615
Café Yum
6568 E. 51st St., The Farm Shopping Center
918-628-1000
Coffee House on Cherry Street
1502 E. 15th St.
918-779-6137
Coleman’s Bakery
118 N. Seminole Ave., Okmulgee
918-756-0560
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
8008 E. 31st St.
918-610-0414
7128 S. Olympia Ave.
918-447-4505
9475 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso
918-272-3445
Freeway Café
465 S. Sheridan Road
918-836-8150
1547 E. Third St.
918-836-6726
5849 S. 49th West Ave.
918-292-8678
Hammett House
1616 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore
918-341-7333, hammetthouse.com
The Claremore institution is known for its sky-high pies. Holiday orders require at least 24 hours notice.
Jane’s Delicatessen
2626 E. 11th St.
918-872-0501
Kupcakz
6105 S. Mingo Road
918-461-0228
Le Louvre French Café
8313 S. Memorial Drive
918-286-6019
Little J’s Bakeshoppe
10032 S. Sheridan Road
918-995-7979, littlejsbakeshoppe.com
Pumpkin, pecan and apple crumble are among the most popular. Holiday orders must be in by Nov. 22.
Lynn’s Bakery
227 W. Rogers Blvd., Skiatook
918-396-3888
Owner Lynn Egan uses her grandmother’s recipe for her bakery’s popular pecan pie. Pumpkin, and a selection of fruit, cream and meringue pies are available. Holiday orders accepted through Nov. 21.
Merritt’s Bakery
3202 E. 15th St.
918-747-2301
9521 S. Delaware Ave.
918-296-9000
4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
918-250-1607
Traditional pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato, as well as caramel apple, custard, lemon cooler and key lime.
Nut House
26677 S. Oklahoma 66, Claremore
918-266-1604
Three day’s notice for holiday orders is requested for the shop’s pumpkin and pecan pies.
Palace Cafe
1301 E. 15th St.
918-582-4321
Queenie’s
1834 Utica Square
918-749-3481
Saint Amon Baking Co.
6333 E. 120th Court, Bixby
918-364-2143
“We kind of do it all,” said co-owner and chef Jean-Baptiste Saint Amon. “We do the custard pies, the fruit pies. We are doing a blackberry peach that we offered last year and was popular.” Other choices include a peanut butter cream, chocolate pecan and a cherry chocolate brandy pie. Large pastry orders require at least 48 hours advance notice.
Shiloh’s
2604 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow
918-254-1500
Take 2: A Resonance Café
309 S. Main St.
918-861-4555
Village Inn
2745 S. Harvard Ave.
918-742-3515
5230 S. Yale Ave.
918-496-1207
White River Fish Market
1708 N. Sheridan Road, 918-835-1910
1105 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
918-449-0366
