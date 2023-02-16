Whenever people gather, such a meeting calls for snacks. The Made in Oklahoma Coalition has come up with recipes that can satisfy a crowd, from a table top laden with nachos, to cookies that with satisfy one's sweet and salty cravings.

Table Top Nachos have been popular for some time, but making use of MIO Coalition ingredients not only elevates the flavor but also helps support the local economy. And while fine chocolates, crunchy toffee and pretzels are fine on their own, mixing them all into a cookie makes these treats more than the sum of their parts.

For more information on MIO Coalition, including where to find coalition members' projects: miocoalition.com.

Kitchen Sink Cookies

1 cup Hiland Butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

1 Hansen’s Egg

2¼ cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

4 Bedre Milk Chocolate Bars

¾ cup roughly chopped Trucker Treats Pretzels

½ cup toffee bits

1 (8-ounce) package Mollycoddled Hash Slinger Southern Praline Candied Pecans, chopped

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat butter, sugars, vanilla and egg with electric mixer on medium until light and fluffy. Stir in flour, baking soda and salt. The dough will be stiff. Stir in chopped chocolate, pretzels, toffee bits and candied pecans.

2. Measure ¼ cup scoops of cookie dough and place on cookie sheets. Slightly flatten dough. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt onto each ball of cookie dough.

3. Bake 14-15 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes before removing from cookie sheets to cooling racks.

Nacho Table

Meat Mixture:

1 pound ground beef

1 small package taco seasoning

1 jar Ace in the Bowl salsa

Nacho Cheese Sauce:

2 tablespoons Hiland Butter

2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills Flour

1 cup Hiland whole milk

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon chili powder

Additional Ingredients:

2 large bags tortilla chips

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 sliced limes

2 tomatoes, chopped

Hiland Sour Cream

Sixth Day Snacks Salsa

Sixth Day Snacks Pickled Jalapenos

Augusto’s Green Sauce

1. To make Meat Mixture: Cook ground beef over medium-high heat until no pink remains. Drain grease. Add taco seasoning and salsa, bringing to a simmer, then cooking on medium-low heat for 15 to 20 minutes.

2. To make Nacho Cheese Sauce: Place butter and flour in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until butter is melted and mixture becomes foamy. Whisk until bubbly, about a minute. Add milk, whisking as you add. Bring milk to a simmer. Once it has simmered a couple of minutes, turn off heat. Add cheese, stirring until melted. Add salt and chili powder.

3. To make Nacho Table: Line your kitchen table or island with parchment paper or foil. Spread chips across the table. Just before serving, sprinkle with meat mixture. Then drizzle with nacho cheese sauce. Top with cilantro, lime, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, jalapeños and Augusto’s green sauce. Place plates and several sets of tongs around the table so guests can help themselves.

Taco Soup

1 lb ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 package ranch dressing mix

1 package taco seasoning mix

1 (16-ounce) can pinto beans

1 (16-ounce) can chili beans

1 (16-ounce) package frozen whole kernel corn

1 jar Ace In The Bowl Salsa

3-4 cups water

1 lime, sliced

Tortilla chips

1 avocado, diced

1. Brown ground beef and onions in a Dutch oven or soup pot. Drain grease, then return beef and onions to pot.

2. Add ranch dressing mix and taco seasoning, mixing well. Add the beans and corn. Add salsa and water. Bring to a boil, and let simmer for 30 minutes.

3. Serve over tortilla chips, and top with diced avocado and lime.

