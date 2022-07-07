Make the creamiest homemade ice cream with these easy recipes

Nothing is better than rich, creamy homemade ice cream in the summertime.

Would you be surprised to learn that all you need is three ingredients, five minutes and a blender to make an amazing bowl of ice cream?

It’s true. We made a creamy strawberry ice cream with frozen sliced strawberries, sugar and heavy cream. Puree the fruit and sugar together and then mix in the cream. Voila, ice cream. It’s like soft-serve ice cream at first but freezes to a nice solid consistency after a few hours.

Just for fun, we decided to try a recipe for sweet corn ice cream that is made in the ice cream maker. What goes good with corn? Caramel, of course!

We made a sweet corn ice cream with salted caramel swirl. There are no eggs in the recipe we found, but you won’t know it to taste it. It makes a custardy, creamy ice cream that might be your new favorite flavor.

FIVE MINUTE STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM

1 (10-ounce) package frozen sliced strawberries

½ cup sugar

²⁄³ cup heavy cream

1. Combine the frozen strawberries and sugar in a food processor or blender.

2. Process until the fruit is roughly chopped. With the processor running, slowly pour in the heavy cream until fully incorporated.

3. Serve immediately, if you like soft serve ice cream, or freeze for up to 1 week.

— adapted from allrecipes.com

SWEET CORN ICE CREAM WITH SALTED CARAMEL

2½ cups heavy cream

1½ cups whole milk

½ cup light brown sugar

3 ears sweet corn, cut from the cob

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

4 ounces salted caramel

1. Add cream, milk and sugar to a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves, then add in the corn and corn cobs. Gently stir (as much as you can) until the mixture comes to a simmer, then turn off the heat and set the pan aside.

2. Let sit for 1 hour. After 1 hour, remove the cobs and add the mixture to a blender. Blend for 5 to 6 minutes until the corn is completely pureed, then strain it through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the solids. Whisk in the vanilla and the salt and place the liquid in the fridge for about 1 hour, until cold.

3. Remove the ice cream mixture from the fridge and place it in an ice cream maker, churning according to the directions, about 30-40 minutes.

4. Once finished churning, add the ice cream to a freezer-safe container. Stir in some store-bought caramel. Cover with a layer of plastic wrap and freeze for 6 to 8 hours. Top with additional caramel, if desired.

— adapted from howsweeteats.com

EASY CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

13½-ounce chocolate bar

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups heavy cream

1. Break the chocolate bar into chunks and place in a microwave-safe glass bowl. Microwave the chocolate, stopping and stirring every 30 seconds, until melted and smooth.

2. Stir condensed milk into the chocolate. Set aside.

3. Place the heavy cream in a large bowl and use an electric hand mixer to whip it until stiff peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture until completely incorporated.

4. Scrape mixture into an airtight container and cover. Freeze for 1 hour and stir to break up ice crystals. Stir again after 30 minutes and then let the ice cream freeze until solid.

— adapted from Real Simple

