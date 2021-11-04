Make Thanksgiving memorable with Made in Oklahoma recipes

November means Thanksgiving, and when it comes to the meal used to mark this holiday, family traditions have a way of reigning supreme.

But one can still offer guests all the traditional Thanksgiving favorites they are expecting, but with preparations and flavorings that help wake up the flavor of the Thanksgiving feast. An easy way to do just that is with the Thanksgiving-themed recipes featuring Made in Oklahoma ingredients.

Turkey is usually the centerpiece of the table, but the part of the turkey many people prefer is the leg. So take advantage of Schwab’s jumbo turkey legs, smoked and coated in a sweet-and-spicy glaze, to bring an even more festive dimension to the dinner.

Stuffing and green bean casserole are staples this time of year, but they can be made even better with Made in Oklahoma ingredients. For example, lose the high-sodium canned ingredients and use fresh mushrooms to elevate your green bean casserole game, and add an extra savory dimension to stuffing with fresh herbs, sweet onions and bacon.

For more information on MIO Coalition ingredients: miocoalition.com.

Savory Bacon and Onion Stuffing

1 loaf La Baguette French bread

1 pound Greer’s Ranch House bacon