Make mine a Club Special: The history behind two regionally popular summer drinks

Move over, Aperol Spritz, for two regional cocktails are ready to take over summer.

Oklahoma doesn’t have an official state cocktail, but if it did, it would be the Club Special, a refreshing sipper found in some version at every country club or golf course across the state. Whether served blended into a slush or bubbly over ice, the Club Special almost always contains a mixture of vodka, Sprite, limeade and soda water.

State lore hints that the cocktail originated at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Oklahoma City back in the 1960s, and the drink gained popularity, spreading to country clubs across the state.

Sure, sipping a Club Special poolside at Southern Hills Country Club is a special treat, but this drink is just as delicious served up at home, by the pool or out on the deck at sunset.

If the Club Special serves as Oklahoma’s state cocktail, Texas has its own worth bragging about.

If you’ve spent any time in West Texas, you know about the relentless sun graced by an occasional tumbleweed-rolling breeze. We experience these sorts of days here in Oklahoma when water just doesn’t fully quench the thirst gained from an afternoon spent outdoors. Enter Ranch Water.