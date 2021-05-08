Make an edible - and adorable - gift for Mother's Day

Mom figures throughout history have cherished artwork given to them from children and grandchildren. For Mother’s Day this year, have the kiddos make an edible masterpiece for mom to devour.
If we mastered one thing during the past year’s pandemic craziness, it is bread-baking. This focaccia, which might appear to be super-complicated, couldn’t be easier. And counting the fruits and veggies you have on hand, it can be made without a trip to the store.
Vegetables such as slivered red onions, sliced baby sweet peppers and stalks of asparagus and fresh herbs create gorgeous flower arrangements. Make a sweet version with slices of plums, strawberries and other fruits.
Whatever you choose, the mom figure in your life is sure to love it. Hopefully, not too much to eat.
Gilded Focaccia Bread
Makes 2 round loaves or 1 rectangle loaf
This dough comes together in only 5 minutes but benefits from a slow rise in the refrigerator, so be sure to start the process a day ahead.
4 cups all-purpose flour or bread flour, see notes below
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 teaspoons instant yeast; see notes below if using active dry yeast
2 cups lukewarm water, made by combining ½ cup boiling water with 1½ cups cold water
Butter for greasing pans
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling
Vegetable and fruit decorations
Flaky sea salt or raw sugar, for sprinkling
1. Make the dough: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and instant yeast. Add the water. Using a rubber spatula, mix until the liquid is absorbed and the ingredients form a sticky dough ball. Rub the surface of the dough lightly with olive oil. Cover the bowl with a damp tea towel or plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator immediately for at least 12 hours.
2. Line two 8- or 9-inch pie plates or a 9×13-inch pan parchment paper or grease with butter or coat with nonstick cooking spray. (Note: This greasing step may seem excessive, but with some pans, it is imperative to do so to prevent sticking.)
3. Pour a tablespoon of oil into the center of each pan or 2 tablespoons of oil if using the 9×13-inch pan. Using two forks, deflate the dough by releasing it from the sides of the bowl and pulling it toward the center. Rotate the bowl in quarter turns as you deflate, turning the mass into a rough ball. Use the forks to split the dough into two equal pieces (or do not split if using the 9×13-inch pan). Place one piece into one of the prepared pans. Roll the dough ball in the oil to coat it all over, forming a rough ball. Repeat with the remaining piece. Let the dough balls rest for 3 to 4 hours, depending on the temperature of your kitchen.
4. Set a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat it to 425 degrees. Pour another tablespoon of oil over each round of dough. Rub your hands lightly in the oil to coat, then, using all of your fingers, press straight down to create deep dimples. If necessary, gently stretch the dough as you dimple to allow the dough to fill the pan. Drizzle with more olive oil, and decorate with vegetables or fruit as desired, gently pressing them into the dough. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt or raw sugar all over.
5. Transfer the pans to the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes until the underside is golden and crisp. Remove the pans from the oven and transfer the focaccia to cooling racks. Let it cool for 10 minutes before cutting and serving; let the bread cool completely if you are halving it to make a sandwich.
NOTES: If you are using active dry yeast, simply sprinkle the yeast over the lukewarm water and let it stand for 15 minutes or until it gets foamy; then proceed with the recipe.
Flour: You can use all-purpose or bread flour here with excellent results. If you live in a humid environment, I would suggest using bread flour.
* Recipe adapted from alexandracooks.com
