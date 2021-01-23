Make a good old-fashioned apple pie for National Pie Day

National Pie Day, celebrated annually Jan. 23, is an unofficial national holiday created by the American Pie Council to celebrate pie. So heat up those ovens on a cold January morning and bake a pie.
National Pie Day started in the mid-1970s by Boulder, Colorado, nuclear engineer, brewer and teacher Charlie Papazian after he declared his birthday, Jan. 23, to be National Pie Day. Simply put, Charlie liked pie. He enjoyed eating it and baking it and, on his birthday, he had candles on a birthday pie. Since 1986, National Pie Day has been sponsored by the American Pie Council.
In honor of pie day, I thought it would be nice to bake a pie. A really delicious old-fashioned apple pie.
Apple Pie by Grandma Ople has close to 12,000 reviews on AllRecipes.com and seemed like an excellent place to start. Grandma Ople was on to something, for this pie recipe received rave reviews in my household, with a couple adaptations.
Ople’s granddaughter, Rebecca Clyma, posted the recipe back in 2008, and it is still getting rave reviews so many years later. Ople created the recipe as a treat for her son, who took care of her yard and garden after her husband died. Clyma took home several first-place prizes with this recipe, and it is sure to become a favorite in your home as well.
The process is a bit different from traditional apple pie recipes. You make a buttery syrup to drizzle over the crust and apples instead of tossing the apples with sugar and flour before mounding them into the pie dish. I added a bit of lemon juice and cinnamon for good measure.
We used a pie crust recipe from a local chef and included step-by-step photos of making the crust and pie.
Apple pie by Grandma Ople
Makes one 9-inch pie
1 recipe for a 9-inch double-crust pie
½ cup unsalted butter (1 stick)
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
¼ cup water
½ cup white sugar
½ cup packed brown sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
8 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
Juice of 1 lemon
1 egg
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Whisk in flour to form a paste. Whisk in water, white sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon, and bring to a boil. Reduce temperature and let simmer gently.
2. Roll out the bottom crust and transfer to a pie dish. Toss the apple slices with the lemon juice and fill the dish with apple slices, mounding them slightly. Cover with a latticework crust or a second pie crust with decorations cut out of it.
3. Whisk egg together with 1 tablespoon water and brush all over the crust. Pour the sugar and butter liquid over the crust into the apples, slowly, so that it does not run off the edge of the dish.
4. Place pie dish on a rimmed baking sheet and bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Then, reduce the temperature to 350 degrees. Continue baking until the apples are soft and the filling is bubbling, between 45 to 55 minutes.
— adapted from allrecipes.com
Pie crust
Makes enough for one double-crust pie or two single-crust pies
Chef Valarie Carter has become somewhat of a pie guru. Every year, she bakes dozens of pies for holidays, dinner parties and teacher gifts. Her pie crust recipe is not only delicious but also foolproof, and it’s now the go-to dough for every pie I make.
1 tablespoon white vinegar
2 teaspoons salt
1 egg
3 cups all-purpose flour
¼ pound butter (1 stick)
¾ cup shortening
1. Whisk together ¼ cup cold water, vinegar, salt and egg; set aside. Place flour in a medium bowl, add the butter and shortening, and combine, using a pastry cutter or your hands, until the mixture resembles a coarse meal.
2. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture, stirring until combined. Turn the dough out onto the work surface and pat into two mounds.
3. Wrap each piece of dough in plastic wrap, grasping the ends of the plastic wrap with your hands and pressing each dough pile into a flat circle with your hands. Making flat discs of dough makes rolling easier than if the pastry is chilled as a ball. Wrap the dough rounds in the plastic and chill for at least 30 minutes before using.
