Make a good old-fashioned apple pie for National Pie Day

National Pie Day, celebrated annually Jan. 23, is an unofficial national holiday created by the American Pie Council to celebrate pie. So heat up those ovens on a cold January morning and bake a pie.

National Pie Day started in the mid-1970s by Boulder, Colorado, nuclear engineer, brewer and teacher Charlie Papazian after he declared his birthday, Jan. 23, to be National Pie Day. Simply put, Charlie liked pie. He enjoyed eating it and baking it and, on his birthday, he had candles on a birthday pie. Since 1986, National Pie Day has been sponsored by the American Pie Council.

In honor of pie day, I thought it would be nice to bake a pie. A really delicious old-fashioned apple pie.

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople has close to 12,000 reviews on AllRecipes.com and seemed like an excellent place to start. Grandma Ople was on to something, for this pie recipe received rave reviews in my household, with a couple adaptations.

Ople’s granddaughter, Rebecca Clyma, posted the recipe back in 2008, and it is still getting rave reviews so many years later. Ople created the recipe as a treat for her son, who took care of her yard and garden after her husband died. Clyma took home several first-place prizes with this recipe, and it is sure to become a favorite in your home as well.