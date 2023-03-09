March Madness is set to start next week, which means people everywhere will soon be figuring out brackets and making all sorts of plans to follow basketball games through early April.

But once all those essential plans are set, the next big concern is what to prepare for all the college basketball watch parties that one might attend or host.

Fortunately, members of the Made in Oklahoma Coalition have come up with a couple of easy-to-make recipes that are sure to be a slam-dunk at any March Madness gathering. They also have a sweet and savory breakfast treat that celebrates the sweet taste of victory, or may take a bit of the sting out of watching one’s bracket choices go down in flames.

For more information on the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, including where to purchase members’ products: miocoalition.com.

Breakfast Maple Sausage Rolls

1 package Mountain View Meat Company Mild Sausage Links

¼ cup Griffin’s Pancake Syrup plus more for glazing

1 (8-ounce) can crescent rolls

1 tablespoon Hiland butter

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice sausages in half lengthwise. Cook in a saute pan until browned and slightly crisp on the edges. Add syrup to pan, and stir to coat the sausage in the syrup. Remove sausages to a plate to cool.

2. Unroll crescent rolls, separating into individual rolls. Cut each in half lengthwise to make two triangles. Roll each piece of sausage in the crescent roll. Brush with butter and sprinkle with poppy seeds.

3. Bake at 350 degrees for 9 minutes. Once rolls are out of the oven, brush with additional syrup for a maple-flavored finish. Return to oven and bake an additional 3-5 minutes or until golden brown.

Barbecue Ranch Pulled Pork Nachos

2 pounds pork tenderloin

2½ cups Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

1 package ranch dressing seasoning

1 tablespoon Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard

½ cup chicken broth

1 bag tortilla chips

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup Sixth Day Snacks Candied Jalapeños

½ cup Sixth Day Snacks Salsa

1 (8-ounce) container Hiland Sour Cream

1 avocado, sliced

Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce, for drizzling

Ranch dressing, for drizzling

Scissortail Farms Cilantro

1. Place pork in slow cooker. Whisk together Head Country sauce, ranch, mustard and chicken broth. Pour over pork. Cook on high 5-6 hours or until pork is tender and falling apart. Shred with two forks. Keep warm in slow cooker.

2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread tortilla chips on a large baking sheet. Top with some of the pulled pork and cheddar cheese. Build another layer on top, if desired. Bake 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with jalapeños, salsa, sour cream and avocado. Drizzle with Head Country sauce, ranch dressing and chopped cilantro.

Game Day Grazing Board

Mountain View Meat Co. Polish Sausages and Hot Links

Stryve Bilton Slab

Knight Creek Pecans

Miss Leone’s Olives

Roark Acres Honey

Lovera’s Cheese

Trucker Treats Pretzels

Southern Roots Sisters Peach Pepper Jam

Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly

Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard

1. Arrange sausages and cheese on a wooden board. Fill in with crackers, pretzels, pecans and olives. Add dollops of jams, jellies and honey and mustard for dipping.