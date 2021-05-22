Made in Oklahoma Coalition recipes ready for summer gatherings

With Memorial Day approaching, and with social distancing requirements being lessened, it’s time to start thinking of once again welcoming friends and family together for a celebration. And since most celebrations involve food of one sort or another, the Made in Oklahoma Coalition has a couple of recipe ideas to share.
Turn the humble baked potato into a full meal, stuffed with pulled pork and all the fixings. These can be prepped and served, or you can set up a “baked potato bar” to let visitors create their own combinations.
The key to this recipe in the pulled pork, which is made in a slow cooker, and augmented with a fine Made in Oklahoma sauce, such as J.R.’s Family Bar-B-Q Sauce.
If you’ve been picking blueberries at any of the pick-you-own agritourism businesses in northeastern Oklahoma, a great way to make use of these morsels is in a blueberry crisp, served hot with a scoop of ice cream, such as Braum’s Homestyle Vanilla.
For more information on MIO Coalition products: miocoalition.com.
Loaded BBQ Baked Potatoes
1 3-pound pork roast
1 cup J.R.’s Family Bar-B-Q Sauce, plus more for serving
½ cup Southern Roots Sisters Raspberry Chipotle Jam
½ cup chicken broth
8 russet potatoes
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
2 ripe avocados, diced
½ cup chopped cilantro
1. Place the pork roast into a slow cooker. Spoon jam evenly over pork, then gently pour barbecue sauce on top. Pour chicken broth in bottom of cooker. Cover and cook on high for 5-6 hours, or until roast shreds easily with a fork.
2. Remove pork, and place in a large bowl. Shred with two forks, then place back into slow cooker, stirring and combining with liquid. Keep on warm.
3. In the last hour of cooking for the pulled pork, begin cooking the potatoes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prick potatoes with a fork and place on a large, foil-lined baking sheet. Bake until tender, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
4. In a saute pan, heat olive oil. Add onions, and bell pepper, cooking 5 minutes or until softened. Set aside.
5. Once potatoes are done, cut down center of each potato, slightly mash the potato, and open to leave room for the toppings. Top with pulled pork, onion and bell pepper mixture, cheese, avocados and cilantro. Drizzle with warm J.R.’s Family Bar-B-Q Sauce.
Blueberry Crisp
5 cups blueberries
2 tablespoons sugar
3 tablespoons Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 lemon
Topping:
⅓ cup Braum’s butter, softened
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
¾ cup quick cooking oats
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup chopped Miller Pecan Co. pecans
1. In a large bowl, combine blueberries, sugar, flour and juice of 1 lemon. Place in a buttered 8- or 9-inch square baking dish.
2. To make the topping: In a medium bowl, combine butter, brown sugar, flour, oats and cinnamon. Use two forks to blend butter into flour mixture. Mix in pecans. Sprinkle mixture over blueberries.
3. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 35-40 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Let cool, then serve with Braum’s Homestyle Vanilla Ice Cream.
