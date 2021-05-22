Made in Oklahoma Coalition recipes ready for summer gatherings

With Memorial Day approaching, and with social distancing requirements being lessened, it’s time to start thinking of once again welcoming friends and family together for a celebration. And since most celebrations involve food of one sort or another, the Made in Oklahoma Coalition has a couple of recipe ideas to share.

Turn the humble baked potato into a full meal, stuffed with pulled pork and all the fixings. These can be prepped and served, or you can set up a “baked potato bar” to let visitors create their own combinations.

The key to this recipe in the pulled pork, which is made in a slow cooker, and augmented with a fine Made in Oklahoma sauce, such as J.R.’s Family Bar-B-Q Sauce.

If you’ve been picking blueberries at any of the pick-you-own agritourism businesses in northeastern Oklahoma, a great way to make use of these morsels is in a blueberry crisp, served hot with a scoop of ice cream, such as Braum’s Homestyle Vanilla.

For more information on MIO Coalition products: miocoalition.com.

Loaded BBQ Baked Potatoes





1 3-pound pork roast