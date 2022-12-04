Locally sourced: The ultimate holiday side dish gets an Oklahoma spin

Is it possible to host a holiday meal sourced with food grown or raised within 100 miles? Absolutely.

Although, that meal will look drastically different depending on where you call home — no cranberries here in Oklahoma.

Home cooks can procure most of the ingredients needed for a full holiday spread at our local farmers markets, farms and bakeries.

Oklahoma’s largest farmers market, the Tulsa Farmers Market at Kendall Whittier, is open on Saturdays before Christmas, so shoppers can wait to gather ingredients until right before their big holiday feasts. I plan to grab everything from our local vendors, and it makes me feel good to know where my food comes from, who raised it and that my money will go straight into their pockets.

For holiday meals, gather butter, pecan oil, garlic, onions, herbs, celery, carrots, hearty greens, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, eggs, cheese, ham, turkey, bread and baked goods, pies, soups and many other ingredients and prepared foods from the market.

Sticking to a 100-mile radius for even one weekly meal can be challenging for many people. We don’t farm sea salt or grow olives for olive oil here in Oklahoma. No cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, vanilla or sugar hail from here, or even the United States. But we can make an impact by buying what we can when it’s in season and available from local sources.

If an entire locally sourced spread is not in the cards this year, try going for one locavore (or Oklavore) dish. Dressing, or stuffing if you’re so inclined, is an easy recipe to source locally and adapt to your liking. Thanks to our many local bakeries, especially the Country Bird Bakery that opened recently, sourdough bread is abundant in Tulsa. Cat Cox fortifies her hearty loaves with cooked grains and other ingredients — buy one loaf and use half for stuffing or dressing and the remaining half for serving tableside.

I am fortunate to know a family that grinds cornmeal from dried corn harvested on their farm — the Tulsa World featured Pearson Family Cornmeal in a past story. It’s not available to purchase retail, however. I bake cornbread to use in my traditional cornbread and sourdough dressing, but ready-made cornbread is also available at most bakeries and grocery stores during the holidays.

Pair the crumbled and cubed pieces of bread with an assortment of aromatics, including garlic, onion, celery, parsley, oregano and pecans, and a mixture of eggs and homemade turkey or chicken stock. This popular side dish is required at my holiday table and can easily be adapted to fit yours.

If you aren’t interested in cooking over the holidays, support local food entrepreneurs by buying side dishes, rolls, pies and other prepared foods from local vendors instead of big-name national brands. At the end of the day, every local ingredient or food purchased helps put money into local businesses.

Cornbread and Sourdough Dressing

Serves 8 to 10

Baked in a shallow casserole dish, this dressing gets nice and golden brown, and develops a crisp crust. This version has both cornbread and sourdough, but feel free to use one or the other.

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 onions, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

6 stalks celery, finely chopped

½ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage leaves

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano

1 recipe Buttermilk Cornbread, recipe follows

½-1 loaf sourdough bread, cubed (4-6 cups)

¾ cup chopped pecans or jarred chestnuts

4 large eggs

2 cups chicken stock, plus more if needed

1½ teaspoons coarse salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a large sauté pan. Add onions, garlic and celery. Cook over medium heat until just tender, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in parsley, sage and oregano.

2. Crumble the cornbread into a large bowl and toss with the sourdough. Add the onion mixture, pecans or chestnuts, eggs, chicken stock, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined. The mixture should be saturated with liquid. If it seems dry, stir in more chicken stock.

3. Transfer mixture to a buttered 4-quart casserole or large ovenproof skillet, and bake until golden on top and cooked through, 45 minutes to one hour. Remove from oven and serve hot.