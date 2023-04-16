In many people’s minds, certain holidays call for certain foods. The thought of a Thanksgiving with turkey and dressing would be unthinkable to some, while a Fourth of July celebration demands hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill.

One dish that has become closely associated with the Easter season is ham, but just because the holiday has passed doesn’t mean that one must eschew this flavorful protein for the rest of the year — especially when one can employ ingredients from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition to dress up a humble ham into something special.

The same goes for such items as deviled eggs, which can be customized to suit any purpose from appetizer to side dish, and biscuits, which can be given a savory spin with a bit of locally made cheese and bacon.

For more information about the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, including where to purchase MIO products: miocoalition.com.

Deviled Eggs Three Ways





Bacon Deviled Eggs

6 Hansen’s Eggs

1 tablespoons Griffin’s Yellow Mustard

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning

8 slices Greer’s Ranch House Bacon, cooked and crumbled

1. Place eggs in a single layer in a large saucepan; add water to depth of 3 inches. Bring to a boil. Cover, then remove from heat, and let stand 15 minutes. Drain, and fill the saucepan with cold water and ice. Tap each egg on the counter until cracks form, then peel under cold running water. Cut each egg in half.

2. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Mash yolks with a fork. Add mustard, mayonnaise, Daddy Hinkle’s and bacon.

Jumpin’ Jack’s Deviled Eggs

6 Hansen’s Eggs

1 tablespoons Jumpin’ Jack’s Sweet Hot Mustard Sauce

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Jumpin’ Jack’s Candied Jalapenos, diced

1. Follow above directions for cooking hard-boiled eggs.2. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Mash yolks with a fork. Add mustard sauce, mayonnaise and candied jalapenos.

Classic Herbed Deviled Eggs

6 Hansen’s Eggs

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 tablespoon chopped sweet pickles

2 teaspoons finely chopped Scissortail Farms Tarragon, plus leaves for garnish

Kosher salt cracked black pepper, to taste

1. Follow above directions for cooking hard-boiled eggs.

2. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Mash yolks with a fork. Add mayonnaise, mustard, shallot, pickles, tarragon and salt and pepper. Garnish with tarragon leaves.

Hallelujah Biscuits





4 slices Bar-S Thick Cut Bacon

2 (6-Ounce) packages Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

1 cup Hiland Buttermilk

6 tablespoons Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1. Fry bacon until crisp. Let cool slightly, crumble and set aside.

2. In a large bowl, combine biscuit mix, buttermilk and melted butter just until combined. Fold in crumbled bacon and cheese.

3. Place dough on a floured board. Pat dough into circle about 3/4-inch thickness, being sure not to overwork the dough. Cut biscuits using 2-inch biscuit cutter. Place biscuits on a greased baking sheet or parchment paper.

4. Bake in a preheated 425-degree oven for 10 minutes.

Pineapple Honey Glazed Ham





1 (12-14 pound) Schwab’s Spiral Ham

1 jar Garden Club Pineapple Preserve

¼ cup Cheatwood’s Honey

2 tablespoons Hiland Butter

¼ cup Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In small saucepan over medium heat, cook pineapple preserves 6-8 minutes while stirring frequently. Add honey, butter and mustard and cook 5-8 minutes while constantly stirring. Once glaze has thickened to a syrup consistency, remove from heat and set aside until ham is ready to be glazed.

2. Place ham into large baking dish and cover with foil. Cook according to package instructions (typically 10-12 minutes per pound). Prepare glaze while ham is in the oven. Glaze ham 20 minutes before cooking is complete.

NOTE: Leftover ham is good in soups, omelettes and casseroles.

Beef and Mushroom Stir Fry





2 tablespoons cornstarch

¾ cup water

2 tablespoons peanut butter

4 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound beef top sirloin, thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning

2 bell peppers, thinly sliced

½ cup thinly sliced carrots

1 (8-ounce) package J-M Sliced Mushrooms

1 (8-ounce) can bamboo shoots, drained

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 cloves minced garlic

1. In a bowl, whisk the cornstarch and water until smooth. Add peanut butter and 3 tablespoons soy sauce. Set aside.

2. In a hot wok or nonstick saute pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle beef with Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning, then add to hot pan. Add remaining tablespoon of soy sauce. Cook and stir about 5 minutes, until cooked through. Remove beef from pan, and set aside.

3. To hot pan, add peppers, carrot, mushrooms and bamboo shoots. Add red pepper flakes and garlic. Cook vegetable mixture, stirring constantly, just 2 or 3 minutes. Vegetables should be tender but still a little crisp. (Note: If you do not have a large wok, do your cooking in two batches to keep everything crisp.)

4. Add peanut butter mixture to pan. Bring to a boil, cooking until thickened, just about 1 minute. Return beef to pan to warm through. Serve over cooked rice.