Keep things sweet and light with Made in Oklahoma recipes

The Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer, which means it is also a time when families tend to gather together more frequently.

It might also be a good time to let members of the MIO Coalition help you to create some memorable meals with Made in Oklahoma ingredients.

Fresh-baked bread is welcome any time of year, and for those who might think bread baking is too much trouble, Honey Beer Bread is the answer. It takes just a few simple ingredients and a minimum amount of effort to make.

For those wanting to create a light dessert that packs a visual punch, try the MIO Coalition’s recipe for its Jammy Swiss Roll, a tender sponge cake spiraled around a filling featuring sweetened whipped cream and Southern Roots Sisters Triple Berry Jam.

For more information on MIO Coalition products, including where to purchase: miocoalition.com.

Honey Beer Bread

3 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup Roark Acres Honey

1 (12-ounce) can Stonecloud IPA

2 tablespoons Hiland Butter, melted

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Stir in honey and beer until moistened. Add butter, stirring just to combine.

2. Pour batter into a greased 8-inch loaf pan. Bake 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing from pan, then allow to cool on a wire rack.

Berry Jam Swiss Roll

5 large Hansen’s Eggs, room temperature

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup sugar, divided

1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

½ cup sifted cake flour

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Filling:

½ cup Braum’s Heavy Whipping Cream

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

¾ cup Southern Roots Sisters Triple Berry Jam

1. Arrange the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Line a 15-by-10-inch jelly roll pan with parchment or Silpat.

2. Separate eggs into two large bowls. Beat the egg whites in a stand mixer on high speed with the cream of tartar and salt until soft peaks form. Add ¼ cup sugar, a spoonful at a time, and continue beating until stiff peaks form. In a second bowl, beat the egg yolks, vanilla and remaining ¼ cup sugar until thick and ribbonlike, about 5 minutes. Fold in the flour just until blended. Gently fold the yolk mixture into the beaten whites.

3. Spread batter into baking pan. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, until the cake top springs back at the touch. Cool for 5 minutes.

4. Make whipped cream while the cake is cooling. In a chilled bowl, beat the cream until light peaks form. Add sugar, a little at a time, until well mixed and the cream holds its shape.

5. Sift confectioners’ sugar onto a clean kitchen towel, then flip the warm cake onto the towel. Peel off the Silpat or paper. Starting from the long side, roll the cake and towel up together and cool completely on the rack.

6. Unroll the cake. Spread jam on cake. Gently spread whipped cream on top of jam. Roll up again from the long side, without the towel, and transfer to a serving plate. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.

Featured video:

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.