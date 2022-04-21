Keep things light and fresh with Made in Oklahoma ingredients

Spring is a time that seems to demand fresh foods and lighter meals. Fortunately, the Made in Oklahoma Coalition has some ideas to make the best use of fresh, local ingredients to create dishes and meals that are sure to satisfy.

For example, the spinach and spring salad mixes from Oklahoma’s Scissortail Farms are the perfect base for a salad that features a variety of berries and local candied pecans, topped with a homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing that uses MIO Coalition ingredients.

Turn salad into a main course or a snack with a Greek Salad Flatbread that features Sixth Day Snacks Hummus — with eight varieties to choose from, you can customize the flavors to appeal to the tastes of your friends and family.

For more information on MIO Coalition products, including where to purchase: miocoalition.com.

Spinach and Berry Salad with Candied Pecans

4 cups Scissortail Farms Spinach

4 cups Scissortail Farms Spring Mix

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup blackberries

1 cup blueberries

1 cup raspberries

½ cup feta cheese

1 cup Knight Pecan Farms Cinnamon Candied Pecans

1. Toss lettuce greens with berries, cheese and cinnamon pecans. Toss with Raspberry Vinaigrette, adding a little at a time until coated. You may have leftover dressing, which will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for a week.

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

1½ cups raspberries, fresh or frozen

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 small shallot, diced

1 teaspoon Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard

1 tablespoon Roark Acres Honey

¼ tsp salt

Pinch of fresh ground pepper

1. Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend for 30 seconds.

Greek Salad Flatbread

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons chopped Scissortail Farms Dill

1 clove minced garlic

Salt and freshly ground pepper

3 cups Scissortail Farms Romaine Lettuce, chopped

1 medium tomato, chopped

½ cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

2 naan flatbreads

½ cup Sixth Day Snacks Classic Hummus

¼ cup sliced kalamata olives

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

1. In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, olive oil, dill, garlic and salt and pepper. Toss dressing with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and red onion.

2. Warm naan bread at 375 degrees for 5 minutes or until lightly toasted.

3. Spread hummus onto naan. Divide salad on top of hummus. Sprinkle with olives and cheese.

