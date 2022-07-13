Keep summer meals simple with MIO recipes

It’s summer in Oklahoma, which means that “broiling” usually refers to how one feels after spending a little too much time outdoors.

When the temperature is routinely in the triple digits, the thought of standing over a hot stove or grill, or firing up the oven is something that might give one pause. To that end, the Made in Oklahoma Coalition has come up with some summertime treats that promise to deliver a lot of local flavor with a minimum of labor.

For example, kabobs made with chunks of steak seasoned with simple marinade and skewered with onions and locally grown mushrooms from J-M Farms can make for a simple, yet elegant entree — and the portion size means that it doesn’t take all that long to grill.

If one is going to bake something during the summer months, the results need to be worth both the heat and the calories. Consider the Cast Iron Cookie Cake, with preparation simplified by using Southern Roots Sisters Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, and topped with a buttercream icing that makes use of Braum’s dairy products.

For a taste of barbecue without a lick of flame, there’s the Barbecue Bacon Ranch Cheeseball, which contains all the smoky, savory flavors associated with barbecue in a cool snack, thanks to Head Country Barbecue Seasoning.

For more information on MIO Coalition members, including where to purchase their products: miocoalition.com.

Southern Roots Sisters Cast Iron Cookie Cake

1 package Southern Roots Sisters Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

1 Hansen’s Egg

1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

Buttercream Icing:

4 tablespoons Braum’s Unsalted Butter, room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

Pinch of salt

1-3 teaspoons Braum’s Milk, as needed

Food coloring, optional

1. To make cookie cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Follow instructions on Southern Roots Sisters Cookie Mix to prepare cookie dough.

2. Pat dough into a cast- iron skillet, pressing down evenly with your fingers or rubber spatula until smoothed evenly all over.

3. Bake 20 minutes or until the top is just slightly golden brown. Do not over bake — it will still be very soft when you pull it out but will harden as it cools. Allow to cool for 30 minutes before icing.

4. To make icing: Using a hand mixer, mix together softened butter, powdered sugar, salt, vanilla, and 1 teaspoon at a time of milk. Blend until smooth, adding milk as needed until desired consistency. Add food coloring if desired, and use piping bag to apply.

Head Country BBQ Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

3 tablespoons Hiland Sour Cream

1-ounce package ranch seasoning

1½ teaspoons Head Country Championship Seasoning

1¼ cups shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and chopped

¹⁄³ cup chopped parsley

²⁄³ cup Knight Creek Farms Pecans, chopped

1. Add cream cheese, sour cream, ranch seasoning and Head Country Seasoning to a large mixing bowl. Stir until combined. Add shredded cheeses, half of the bacon and all but 3 tablespoons of the parsley (set aside the rest for later). Stir this mixture until thoroughly combined.

2. Form the cheese mixture into a ball and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight, until firm.

3. Make the outer coating just before serving. Combine pecans, remaining half of the bacon and remaining parsley to a bowl. Stir to combine. Spread out on a plate or flat surface.

4. Roll the cheese ball in the mixture, being sure to coat the entire outside. Press the coating in well so that it sticks. Serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.

J-M Farms Grilled Steak, Mushroom and Onion Kabobs

³⁄8 cup olive oil

³⁄8 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard

1 tablespoon minced Scissortail Farms Rosemary

Pinch of kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

18 ounces Oklahoma beef (top sirloin works well), cut into 24 cubes

8 ounces J-M Farms Baby Portabella Mushrooms, halved

1 large yellow onion, sliced into 12 wedges

1. Whisk oil, vinegar, mustard and rosemary into a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Add steak to bowl, mixing to coat. Cover with plastic wrap, and transfer to refrigerator to marinate for a minimum of 1 hour.

3. Soak 12 wooden skewers in water (or use metal skewers). To assemble, add steak, mushroom and onion, leaving space between each. Continue until all 12 skewers are complete.

4. Cook on a hot outdoor grill. Or, heat a nonstick grill pan over medium-high heat. Add skewers, being careful not to crowd the pan. Do this in batches. Cook for approximately 3 minutes, and then flip skewers. Continue cooking for an additional 2-3 minutes or until beef is cooked to your preferred doneness. Transfer to serving plate, and garnish with rosemary.

Featured video: