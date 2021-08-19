Keep meals quick and easy with Made in Oklahoma ingredients

It’s that time of year when school — in whatever form it may take this year — is starting up again, which means that the days are getting shorter just as everyone’s “To Do” list is getting longer.
But just because time is getting tight doesn’t mean that one should sacrifice preparing tasty, healthy meals for the family. All it takes is a little bit of planning and some top-quality ingredients from members of the Made in Oklahoma Coalition.
Whether the kids are headed for the school house, or learning remotely, a healthy breakfast is a must. A way to ensure everyone has fuel for the day is with these Overnight Oats, which can be easily adapted to all tastes.
Sheet pan dinners are popular for a variety of reasons, primarily that only one pan needs to be cleaned once dinner has been served. The MIO Chicken Bacon Ranch sheet pan dinner brings together a host of family favorites into one dish.
For more information about MIO Coalition members and their products: miocoalition.com.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sheet Pan Dinner
1 small package ranch dressing mix
6 tablespoons Hiland butter, melted
4-6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 pound small red potatoes, halved
1 pound Mountain View Smoked Sausage
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
4 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 tablespoons chopped Scissortail Farms chives
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine butter and ranch dressing mix. Add chicken breasts and potatoes, tossing to coat. Place chicken and potatoes on a large, rimmed sheet pan. Scrape any remaining butter mixture onto the pan.
2. Arrange sausage on pan, placing everything in a single layer.
3. Bake 25 minutes or until chicken and potatoes are cooked through. Remove pan from oven, top with cheese and return to oven to melt cheese, 2 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with bacon and chives, and serve from the sheet pan.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Overnight Oats
½ cup rolled old-fashioned oats
½ cup Braum’s whole milk
¼ cup vanilla Amelia French-style yogurt
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1 tablespoon Roark Acres Honey
¼ teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla extract
1 tablespoon Garden Club strawberry jam
1 tablespoon peanut butter
¼ cup diced strawberries
2 tablespoons chopped peanuts
1. Place oats, milk, yogurt, chia seeds, honey and vanilla in a medium-size Mason jar or glass container. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap. Place jar in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Overnight is best.
2. The next morning, top oat mixture with a layer of jam, then peanut butter, strawberries and peanuts.
NOTE: Recipe is for a single serving; it can easily be multiplied to create enough meals for a week, and customized with toppings of your choice.
