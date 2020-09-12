Jazz up basic side dishes with MIO Coalition ingredients

In Oklahoma, “grilling season” can last all year long, as die-hard barbecue cooks will brave almost any sort of weather to try out all kinds of new ways to season, sear and smoke various meats to sizzling perfection.
But sometimes, the dishes that get served alongside those slabs of ribs or piles of brisket or stacks of hamburgers don’t receive quite the same sort of culinary attention.
With a little help from products made by members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition, one can give such staple barbecue side dishes as baked beans and potato salad new life.
For example, swap out the usual russet potatoes that go into a traditional potato salad with sweet potatoes, jazzed up with savory bacon and spicy jalapeños.
Or you can transform ordinary baked beans into practically a meal in and of itself, with the addition of beef and two types of pork.
For more information on the MIO Coalition and its products: miocoalition.com.
Meat lovers’ baked beans
½ pound Bar-S bacon
½ small white onion, finely diced
½ small green bell pepper, finely diced
½ pound Greer’s Ranch House Sausage
½ pound ground beef
4 (15-ounce) cans pork and beans
½ bottle Sweet Spirit Foods BBQ Sauce
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ cup granulated sugar
½ tablespoon Griffin’s mustard
½ tablespoon Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning
1. Cook bacon until crisp. Crumble and set aside.
2. In the same pan, saute the onions, peppers, sausage and ground beef until evenly browned. Drain the fat from the meat.
3. Into a large casserole dish, pour in the beans, barbecue sauce, white and brown sugar, mustard and seasoning. Add cooked sausage mixture and crumbled bacon, stirring gently to incorporate the ingredients.
4. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven, uncovered, for 40 minutes.
Sweet potato salad with bacon
4 slices thick-cut Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
3 large Triple S Farms sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into medium chunks
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
2 tablespoons Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning
1 tablespoon Roark Acres Honey
1 tablespoon Scissortail Farms thyme, finely chopped
1 cup celery hearts, thinly sliced
1 cup green onions, thinly sliced
1. Saute the bacon until brown and crispy. Allow it to cool, then crumble and reserve.
2. Bring a large stockpot of salted water to a boil, add sweet potatoes and cook until tender. Drain and allow to cool in a colander while preparing the other ingredients.
3. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the jalapeño, mustard, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, seasoning, thyme and honey. Add the celery and green onions.
4. Add the sweet potatoes to the bowl with the bacon, toss gently to combine. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper as desired.
