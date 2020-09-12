Jazz up basic side dishes with MIO Coalition ingredients

In Oklahoma, “grilling season” can last all year long, as die-hard barbecue cooks will brave almost any sort of weather to try out all kinds of new ways to season, sear and smoke various meats to sizzling perfection.

But sometimes, the dishes that get served alongside those slabs of ribs or piles of brisket or stacks of hamburgers don’t receive quite the same sort of culinary attention.

With a little help from products made by members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition, one can give such staple barbecue side dishes as baked beans and potato salad new life.

For example, swap out the usual russet potatoes that go into a traditional potato salad with sweet potatoes, jazzed up with savory bacon and spicy jalapeños.

Or you can transform ordinary baked beans into practically a meal in and of itself, with the addition of beef and two types of pork.

For more information on the MIO Coalition and its products: miocoalition.com.

Meat lovers’ baked beans

½ pound Bar-S bacon

½ small white onion, finely diced