Jane's Delicatessen reopening at new location

Jane's Delicatessen will open Saturday, July 30, at its new location in Meadow Gold District, 1401 E. 11th St.

The restaurant shares space in the building that also is home to Decopolis and the Sky Gallery.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page states: "It’s been about five and a half months to move and renovate and we are so excited to be back! Thanks to everyone for your patience and check-ins as we’ve made this shift. We are so excited to see you again. We will be in full service starting Saturday and we can’t wait."

Jane's Delicatessen originally opened in March 2018 at 2636 E. 11th St., serving up a melange of deli-inspired dishes. In an interview with the Tulsa World in 2018, co-owner Dane Tannehill said that the menu draws influence from the Jewish, German and French-Canadian delis he and business partner Jeramy Auld would visit.

All meats such as corned beef and pastrami are cured, smoked and cooked in-house; Jane's also pickles its own vegetables and bakes its own breads. Jane's also has full bar service, with craft cocktails and a range of local, regional and national beers available.

Signature dishes include its Reuben sandwich, Jane's "Okie Style" burger, wiener schnitzel, pork stroganoff, and poutine, the French-Canadian dish of fries, cheese curds and gravy, which can be topped with smoked meats and grilled vegetables if desired.

Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, with brunch available until 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 918-872-0501, janesdelicatessen.com.

