How to make perfect hard-boiled Easter eggs and use them in tasty recipes

Every year, we dye dozens of hard-boiled eggs, and most years they end up in the trash a few days later. This year, however, I plan to make use of every single one of them.

We’ll have them for breakfast, as part of a grab-and-go grazing board. After that, deviled eggs are a given, but an easy dip made with the same ingredients eliminates some of the prep.

Egg salad is also a must, but this year I’m keeping it rustic by tearing the eggs, serving them over rustic bread, drizzled with an herby-olive oil dressing. Any remaining eggs will get the bread-and-butter pickle treatment, allowing them a few more days of existence.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Makes 1 dozen

These eggs will be cooked enough to decorate but not so much that they can’t be eaten.

12 large eggs

Pinch of salt

1. Place eggs in a wide pot and cover with cold water by 1 inch. Bring to a boil, cover and turn off the heat. Let sit for 13 minutes.

2. While the eggs are cooking, prepare an ice bath by filling a bowl halfway with ice cubes and adding cold water to cover.

3. Carefully, so they don’t crack, transfer the eggs to the prepared ice bath to cool and stop the cooking.

Deviled Egg Dip

Makes about 1½ cups

This recipe is for you if you love deviled eggs but hate the prep. Serve with pita chips, carrot and celery sticks, or ruffled potato chips.

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon dill pickle brine

1 teaspoon hot sauce

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Smoked paprika for serving

Finely chopped chives for serving

1. Place eggs, mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, pickle brine and hot sauce in the bowl of a food processor.

2. Pulse until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and pulse again to combine.

3. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with paprika and chives.

Herby Egg Salad Tartines

Makes 2 large or 4 small tartines

Torn hard-boiled eggs tossed with a mayo dressing are delicious from a fork dipped in the bowl, but even more delicious

when draped over toasted country-style bread.

½ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon hot sauce

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

2-4 slices country-style or rye bread, toasted

2 scallions, thinly sliced

¼ cup torn basil leaves

¼ cup torn dill fronds

2 tablespoons chopped chives

½ teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Olive oil for drizzling

1. Whisk together mayo, mustard, vinegar and hot sauce in a bowl; season with salt and pepper. Thin the mixture with water if needed, adding a teaspoonful at a time until just loose enough to fall off a spoon.

2. Tear eggs into large pieces and add to mayonnaise. Gently fold just to coat and season with salt and pepper. Spoon over bread.

3. Toss scallions, basil, dill, chives and lemon zest in a small bowl. Add lemon

juice, drizzle with oil and season with salt. Toss to coat. Pile herbs on top of egg.

*Adapted from Bon Appetit

Bread-and-Butter Pickled Eggs

Makes 4 to 6 eggs

The easiest way to make these pickled eggs is to save the brine from a jar of bread-and-butter pickles, add a few peeled, hard-boiled eggs and a sprig or two of fresh dill, refrigerate it overnight, and voila. But if Easter eggs are plentiful, whip up this quick brine, peel a few eggs and let them soak up the juice overnight.

½ cup sugar

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

½ cup white vinegar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup beet juice, optional (or use water)

2 sprigs fresh dill

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

4-6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

1. Combine sugars, vinegars, beet juice or water, and turmeric in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugars have dissolved. Set aside to cool slightly.

2. Add eggs and dill sprigs to a jar and pour the vinegar mixture over the eggs. Seal and refrigerate overnight and up to a week.

