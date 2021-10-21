Host your own Oktoberfest at home with big, soft pretzels and beer brats

Tulsa’s Linde Oktoberfest, one of the largest Oktoberfest festivals in the country, is back this year, and that’s cause for celebration.
In that spirit, here are some recipes to keep the party going at home with your own Oktoberfest. Who can resist beer brats and big, chewy soft pretzels?
Wash them down with your favorite Oktoberfest beer, if that’s your sort of thing, and do the Chicken Dance!
Beer brats
Serves 4 to 6
These hearty links are perfect for tailgating or a backyard cookout, served on split pretzel rolls or hot dog buns with homemade spicy beer mustard.
4-6 raw bratwurst sausages, pricked a few times with a fork or sharp knife
2 12-ounce or 1 16-ounce bottle/can of your favorite beer (lager or wheat beers work well for this)
1 large green bell pepper, seeded and sliced
1 white onion, sliced
1 tablespoon olive oil or vegetable oil
Spicy beer mustard (recipe follows), for serving
Pretzel or regular bratwurst buns
1. Place sausages in a saucepan big enough to hold them in a single layer. Add beer and enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer gently for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the sausages sit while preparing the grill and vegetables, or cool and refrigerate them overnight.
2. Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Toss bell pepper and onion in a bowl with olive oil and add to the grill. Remove brats from beer and add to grill alongside the veggies. Cook, turning occasionally, until brats are golden and heated through and veggies are tender, about 6 minutes.
Spicy beer mustard
Makes about 2½ cups
Pair this piquant spread with grilled brats and baked pretzels or with your favorite lunchmeat for a zesty sandwich. Make a double batch if desired — store the mustard in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
¼ cup brown mustard seeds
¼ cup yellow mustard seeds
¾ cup malt vinegar
1 cup beer, such as amber or brown ale, divided
2 heaping tablespoons honey
¼ cup dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground allspice
½ teaspoon turmeric
½ cup dry ground mustard
1. In a medium bowl, combine the black and yellow mustard seeds with the vinegar and ¾ cup of the beer. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
2. In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining ¼ cup of beer with honey, brown sugar, salt, allspice and turmeric and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, transfer to a blender and let cool.
3. Add the ground mustard and the mustard seeds with their soaking liquid to the blender and puree. Transfer the mustard to a glass jar. Cover and refrigerate overnight before serving.
— Adapted from Food & Wine
Giant pretzels with beer-cheese spread
Makes 6 pretzels
Seigi’s Sausage Factory offers delicious authentic Bavarian pretzels for take-out, but if the quarantine baking bug gets you, these can be ready without much effort.
4-5 cups all-purpose flour, divided, plus more if necessary
1 envelope active dry yeast (¼ ounce, 2¼ teaspoons)
1 teaspoon sugar
5 tablespoons salted butter, melted, divided
¼ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons baking soda
5⅓ cups water, divided
1 tablespoon sea salt or pretzel salt
Cheese spread (recipe below)
Spicy beer mustard or your favorite grainy mustard
1. In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup flour, yeast, sugar, 2 tablespoons melted butter, and 1⅓ cup water. Let mixture stand until bubbles begin to form, about 15 minutes. Stir in salt and gradually stir in the remaining flour until dough comes together and can be kneaded on the counter without sticking. Knead until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes, adding more flour if needed.
2. Divide the dough into 6 pieces and let them rest for a few minutes, covered with a kitchen towel. Roll out one piece at a time into a rope about 15 to 18 inches long. Loop and twist into pretzel shape, then set on a well-greased baking sheet while you roll out the remaining pieces of dough.
3. Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a wide saucepan and add the baking soda. Remove pan from the heat. Slide pretzels into the water bath and let them sit for about 45 seconds, flipping them over about halfway through. Place the soaked pretzels back on the greased baking sheet. Brush them with remaining melted butter and sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake until slightly puffed and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm, with cheese spread and grainy mustard.
Cheese spread
12 ounces good-quality cheddar cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes
½ cup dry white wine or beer
Purée cheese with wine or beer in a food processor fitted with knife blade, stopping and scraping down sides with a spatula occasionally, until the mixture is creamy and smooth, about 2 minutes. Thin to desired consistency with additional wine or water, adding it a tablespoon at a time. Serve immediately, or chill, covered, and return to room temperature before serving.
Featured video: