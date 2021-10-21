Host your own Oktoberfest at home with big, soft pretzels and beer brats

Spicy beer mustard or your favorite grainy mustard

1. In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup flour, yeast, sugar, 2 tablespoons melted butter, and 1⅓ cup water. Let mixture stand until bubbles begin to form, about 15 minutes. Stir in salt and gradually stir in the remaining flour until dough comes together and can be kneaded on the counter without sticking. Knead until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes, adding more flour if needed.

2. Divide the dough into 6 pieces and let them rest for a few minutes, covered with a kitchen towel. Roll out one piece at a time into a rope about 15 to 18 inches long. Loop and twist into pretzel shape, then set on a well-greased baking sheet while you roll out the remaining pieces of dough.

3. Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a wide saucepan and add the baking soda. Remove pan from the heat. Slide pretzels into the water bath and let them sit for about 45 seconds, flipping them over about halfway through. Place the soaked pretzels back on the greased baking sheet. Brush them with remaining melted butter and sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake until slightly puffed and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm, with cheese spread and grainy mustard.

Cheese spread