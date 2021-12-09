Holiday treats made easy with MIO ingredients

One of the hallmarks of the holiday season is the plethora of baked goods and sweet treats people make to share with friends and family — and to enjoy on one’s own.
Many people have certain cakes, cookies and pastries that have become beloved traditions. But sometimes it’s good to give those traditions a bit of a twist — something that can be easily accomplished with the help of ingredients and ideas courtesy of the Made in Oklahoma Coalition.
Whether it’s streamlining a classic cookie recipe, or giving cinnamon rolls a festive air, these recipes are certain to make holiday baking spirits bright.
For more information on the ingredients featured in these recipes: miocoalition.com.
Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake
¾ cup Braum’s Unsalted Butter, room temperature
1 ½ cups granulated sugar
3 Hansen’s Eggs
1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
1 cup Braum’s Sour Cream
2 ½ cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ cup chopped Knight Creek Farms Pecans
Streusel:
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
¼ cup white sugar
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Butter and flour (or spray with cooking spray) a 10-inch bundt pan.
2. Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy, about 4-5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Mix in vanilla.
3. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda and baking powder. Pour flour mixture into batter alternately with the sour cream, mixing until just incorporated. Fold in pecans. Pour half the batter into the prepared pan.
4. In a small bowl, combine cinnamon with ¼ cup sugar. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture over the batter. Drop remaining cake batter in spoonfuls over filling, gently spreading with a spatula to cover. You may also want to reserve a bit of cinnamon-sugar mixture for the top, as well.
5. Bake in preheated oven for 8 minutes. Lower heat to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 40 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls
1 box red velvet cake mix
2 ½ cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 (¼-ounce) package active dry yeast
1 ¼ cups warm water (120 to 130 degrees)
½ cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted
Cream Cheese Frosting:
1 stick Hiland Unsalted Butter, softened
8 ounces cream cheese
4 cups powdered sugar
2 teaspoons Griffin’s Vanilla
1. In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, 1 cup of the flour and yeast. Add water, then blend with a mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes until thoroughly combined. Stir in remaining flour to form a soft dough. The dough will be sticky as you turn it out onto a floured board. Knead gently several times. Place in a buttered bowl. Place in a warm area, cover bowl and let rise until doubled in size, about 2 hours.
2. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon.
3. Punch down dough, then turn out onto floured board. Roll into an 18-by-10-inch rectangle. Brush with melted butter, leaving sides bare. Sprinkle dough with brown sugar mixture. Roll dough, starting with long side. Cut into 12 slices. Place rolls in a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Cover with a kitchen towel, then let rise in a warm area until nearly doubled, about 1 hour.
4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until light brown, about 15 to 20 minutes. Cool before frosting.
5. Beat butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time until combined. Add vanilla, blending well. Drizzle or spread frosting over rolls.
Eggnog Snowball Cookies
1 cup Miller Pecans
¾ cup Braum’s Unsalted Butter, room temperature
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
½ cup powdered sugar
¼ cup Braum’s Eggnog
1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
1 ¾ cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
Additional powdered sugar for dusting
1. Toast pecans by placing in a single layer on a cookie sheet and baking in a 300-degree oven for 15 minutes. Watch closely to make sure they don’t burn. Set aside, and allow to cool. Chop pecans into pieces.
2. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
3. Cream the butter, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar with a mixer for 2 minutes, until creamy. Add the eggnog, and blend for 1 minute. Blend in vanilla. Add the flour ½ cup at a time and mix until the dough starts to come together, about 3-4 minutes. Fold in the pecans.
4. The dough will be firm. Form 1-inch balls with a dough scoop or with your hands. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 12-15 minutes or until done. Check for a light brown bottom on the cookie.
5. Allow cookies to cool, then roll in powdered sugar.
Southern Roots Sisters Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 package Southern Roots Sisters Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
1 stick Braum’s Butter
1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
1 Hansen’s Egg, beaten well
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat softened butter with Southern Roots’ bag number one for 3 minutes with an electric mixer. Add egg and vanilla, and beat. Gradually add bag number two, and beat until soft dough forms.
2. Using a medium cookie scoop, drop dough onto ungreased cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake 8-9 minutes. Allow to cool 1 minute before removing from cookie sheet. Cool completely, and store in airtight container.
<&rule>
The Moment: Tulsa World’s staff photographers’ favorite photos of 2021(tncms-asset)a7c30b71-15e1-56af-838f-94c0d0ab588c[0](/tncms-asset)
Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2021
Tulsans of the Year: Sterlin Harjo
Tulsans of the Year: Chiefs David Hill, Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Geoffrey Standing Bear
Tulsans of the Year: Dr. Deborah Gist
Tulsans of the Year: Maggie and Kajeer Yar
Tulsans of the Year: Kristin Barney
Tulsans of the Year: Amelia Cannon
Tulsan of the Year: A.J. Johnson
Tulsan of the year: Cynthia Jasso
Tulsans of the Year: Tulsa Race Massacre survivors
Tulsans of the Year: Braylin Presley
Tulsans of the Year: Brad Scrivner
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
</&hrdp2>