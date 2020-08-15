“People who love to eat are always the best people.”
— Julia Child
Julia Child’s birthday is Saturday, Aug. 15. The legendary TV personality and cookbook author, who would have turned 108, famously introduced generations of home cooks to French food and culinary techniques through her acclaimed cookbooks, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Vols I and II.”
Although there many chefs influencing today’s home cooks, perhaps none have had a broader reach than dear Julia. Julia’s TV shows have been watched for decades (and binged through quarantine), she has had blogs and movies dedicated to her (“Julie and Julia”), and Dan Aykroyd famously parodied her on “Saturday Night Live” back in the 1970s.
Julia never considered herself a chef, which was ironic, given the title of her groundbreaking TV show, “The French Chef,” which catapulted her to kitchen stardom. She considered herself a cook and a teacher and had an entire life before writing her defining cookbook, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” which hit bookstores when she was 49.
I watched her on TV with my parents when I was young, and perhaps this is why I relate so well to her. I don’t consider myself a chef but, instead, a good cook and a writer and teacher of all things food.
Julia Child was a force of nature. She stood just over 6 feet tall, had an unmistakable voice and a joyous personality, but was approachable both in cooking and life. Her fans consisted of everyone from beginner home cooks to accomplished chefs. She influenced generations of cooks but never bragged about it. As Barbara Fairchild, former editor-in-chief of “Bon Appetit” magazine, said, “her recipes were meticulous, yet do-able.”
I met Julia in 1999 at a book signing in New York City — she was well into her 80s but was still the towering personality we all had come to love through her cookbooks and TV shows. We laughed when she dropped the chicken on the floor and kept going, and we made casual fun of her way of speaking.
But the reward for paying attention to Julia, for me at least, was the meals my parents made that were inspired by her — specifically, coulibiac of salmon and French bread. You could say she was the pioneer of food TV, and I ate it up.
I didn’t cook my way through “Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volumes I and II,” but I have made many of Julia and co-writers Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle’s recipes through the years. One of my favorites, and reportedly one of Julia’s favorites as well, is cold potato soup with leeks. “Vichyssoise” sounds as French as it gets, but the origins of the dish are a subject of debate among culinary historians. In her book, Julia calls it an American invention, while other French chefs are often credited with its creation.
Her beloved French recipes — from boeuf bourguignon to spatchcocked, wine-braised chicken — stand the test of time as show-stopping dinner party mains, and her desserts are in a league of their own. “Find something you’re passionate about and keep tremendously interested in it,” Julia would say. I am thankful to Julia for my career in food writing, which is rooted in this quote.
Her birthday falls in the middle of summer, always inspiring me with her chilled potato-leek soup and the myriad ways she treats vegetables and fruits. I’m cooking from her cookbooks today, specifically “Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume I,” and I would urge you to as well. Invite a friend (or two) over, open some good wine and make it feel like a party. Julia would approve.
Julia Child’s Crêpes
Makes about a dozen crepes
Crêpes are thought of as a French delicacy, but the lace-thin pancakes are found in countries all over the world. Regardless, crêpes are the first thing I ate when I visited France and the one French delicacy I crave (besides cheese, of course). My son has been begging me to make them, so an ode to Julia’s classic recipes seems a perfect time. Crêpes can be filled with both sweet or savory ingredients — we prefer Nutella and powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar and butter, or sliced strawberries and whipped cream.
2 cups flour
1 cup cold milk
1 cup cold water
4 large eggs
½ teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons melted butter, plus more for brushing the pan
1. Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until combined, and no bits of flour remain. Refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.
2. The batter should be the consistency of light cream, just thick enough to coat a wooden spoon. If, after making your first crêpe, it seems too heavy, beat in a bit of water a spoonful at a time.
3. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Brush with melted butter.
4. Using a small ladle, pour 2 to 3 tablespoons of batter into the center of the pan, quickly tilting the pan in all directions to cover the bottom evenly with a thin film. Cook until browned on the bottom, about 1 minute. Lift the edges of the crepe with a spatula, grasp the edges with your fingers, flip the crêpe over and cook briefly on the other side.
5. Cool on a rack or plate as you finish making the rest. Serve as desired.
— Adapted from “Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Vol. I “ by Simone Beck, Louisette Bertholle and Julia Child
Leek and Potato Soup (Potage Parmentier)
Serves 6
Julia seasons her Vichyssoise with white pepper, which I despise, so I use finely ground black pepper—but the choice is yours.
1 pound potatoes, peeled and diced
3 cups thinly sliced leeks (white and tender green parts only)
6 cups chicken stock
Salt, to taste
½–1 cup whipping cream
Ground white pepper or finely ground black pepper, to taste
2–3 tablespoons minced chives
1. Simmer vegetables, stock, and salt together, partially covered, until vegetables are tender, 40 to 50 minutes. Purée in batches in a blender and return to the pot.
2. Stir in the cream, season to taste, over-salting very slightly as salt loses savor in a cold dish.
3. Chill. Serve in chilled soup cups, sprinkled with chives.
Note from Julia: “Add carrots, turnips, string beans, cauliflower, broccoli, or anything else you think wo0uld go with it and vary the proportions as you wish. You may find you have invented a marvelous concoction which you can keep as a secret of the house.”
* Adapted from “Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Vol. I” by Simone Beck, Louisette Bertholle and Julia Child
Sauce Vinaigrette
Makes about ½ cup
Many chefs, from Julia Child to Ina Garten, tout the simplicity and deliciousness of homemade vinaigrette, and its incomparability to the bottled varieties. Julia says the classic French ratio of 1:3 vinegar to oil is too acidic and recommends “dry martini proportions” of 1 to 5, especially if wine will be served with the meal. Julia’s book, “The Way to Cook,” notes that slow additions of oil and constant beating make the dressing emulsify and, “if the sauce doesn’t take — too bad — just beat it well before using.” I’ve transitioned to shaking my vinaigrette in a jar, no whisk required. Would Julia approve? Probably, since I’m making my own dressing.
According to “Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Vol. 1,” from which I adapted this recipe, the primary dressing of France is “a mixture of good wine vinegar, good oil, salt, pepper, fresh green herbs in season, and mustard if you like it.” This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled, depending on how often you need a tangy vinaigrette — each batch will last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
½-2 tablespoons good wine vinegar (or a mixture of vinegar and lemon juice)
Generous pinch each of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard (or ¼ teaspoon dry mustard)
6 tablespoons salad oil or olive oil
Optional: 1 to 2 tablespoons minced green herbs, such as parsley, chives, tarragon, basil; or a pinch of dried herbs
1. Either beat the vinegar or lemon juice in a bowl with the salt and optional mustard until the salt dissolves, then beat in the oil by droplets, and season with pepper, or place all ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake it vigorously until emulsified.
2. Stir in the optional herbs and correct seasoning just before dressing the salad. Set aside or chill until ready to use.
— Adapted from “Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Vol. I” by Simone Beck, Louisette Bertholle and Julia Child
Julia Child’s Roast Chicken
Serves 4 to 6
Julia was conscious of translating and streamlining fussy French recipes for American home cooks, from coq au vin to beef bourguignon to this classic roasted chicken. There are hundreds of recipes for roasted chicken out in the world, but Julia’s is undeniably one of, if not THE best.
2½ tablespoons unsalted butter
⅓ cup finely diced carrots
⅓ cup finely diced onion
⅓ cup finely diced celery
1 teaspoon dried thyme, savory or mixed herbs, or 2 fresh thyme or savory sprigs
1 3½ to 4-pound chicken
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Parsley sprigs
Celery leaves
Six ⅛-inch-thick lemon slices
½ cup sliced onion
½ cup sliced carrots
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
¾ cup chicken stock or broth
1. Preheat the oven to 425°. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet. Add the diced carrots, onion and celery and cook over moderate heat until softened. Stir in the herbs.
2. Salt and pepper the cavity and spoon in the cooked vegetables, a handful of parsley stems and celery leaves and the lemon slices.
3. Massage the chicken all over with 1 tablespoon of the butter, then tie the ends of the drumsticks together with kitchen twine, then tuck the wings under the body.
4. Choose a flameproof roasting pan that is about 1-inch larger than the chicken. Salt the chicken all over and set it breast-side up on a rack in the pan.
5. Roast the chicken in the oven for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, as follows: At 15 minutes: brush the chicken with the remaining ½ tablespoon of butter (melting the butter makes it easier to spread). Scatter the sliced onion and carrot all around. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°.
6. At 45 minutes: brush the lemon juice over the chicken. If necessary, add ½ cup of water to the vegetables to prevent burning.
7. At 60 minutes: baste with the pan juices. Test for doneness: The drumsticks should move easily in their sockets; their flesh should feel somewhat soft. If not, continue roasting, basting and testing every 15 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer registers 165°. A 4½-pound chicken took 1½ hours to cook through.
8. Lift the chicken to drain juices from inside the carcass; if the last of the juices run clear, the chicken is done. Let rest on a carving board for 15 minutes; discard the kitchen twine.
9. Spoon all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the juices in the pan. Add the stock and boil until slightly syrupy, about 5 minutes. Strain; you will have just enough to bathe each serving with a fragrant spoonful.
— Adapted from “Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Vol. I” by Simone Beck, Louisette Bertholle and Julia Child
