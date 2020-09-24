Gourmet to go: Get great food from Tulsa chefs with ease

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At this point of the coronavirus pandemic, some people are confident going to restaurants and dining in, while others are still on the fence, perhaps taking out food from their favorite spots now and then.

Several local chefs offer delicious gourmet fare from non-brick-and-mortar venues. Food trucks, catering kitchens, pop-up locations and delivery or take-out-only options have become more popular as restaurants, caterers and food trucks pivot their business models to adapt to whatever the current dining trends are predicting. Right now, it's anyone's guess, so the decision on whether to eat out or in is still a personal one.

In a great show of creativity, and cooking technique, these take-out-only options offer incredibly delicious food to take away and serve in the comfort of your own home.

Bohemia: Moveable Feast Caterers

3309 S. Harvard Ave., 918-688-2915