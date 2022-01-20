Whatever you do, don’t visit the newly opened specialty food market The Meat and Cheese Show on an empty stomach.

I paid a visit recently while co-owner Joel Bein was putting the finishing touches on a gorgeous “grazing board” for a customer to pick up. It was all I could do to not steal a ruffle of folded salami off of the edge of the platter.

These culinary works of art, loaded with an assortment of cheese, charcuterie (a variety of cooked and cured meats), dried fruits, nuts, and other accompaniments, are something to behold — and take home to devour. They are just one item of note at the aptly named specialty food market.

“The name seemed like an obvious choice,” Bein said, referring to both his love of cooking meat and partner Amanda Simcoe’s affinity for fine cheese.

Fittingly, the day I stopped in the shop to chat, Simcoe (known locally as the “Cheese Wench”) was on a cheese-buying mission in California. She shops with purpose — to bring home small-batch cheeses from some world-renowned American cheesemakers that we don’t typically cross paths with in this part of the country.

“We’ve been to their farm and know them,” Bein said. “No one else in the state has.”

The pair of chefs decided to collaborate after catering multiple events together. The retro logo and sign hanging out front pay homage to the old Route 66 era.

“We tested out the concept at Mother Road Market, but the space was too small,” Bein said. “We found this Meadow Gold area space, and it was the perfect location and size.”

After opening his Rub Catering and Food Truck business several years ago, Bein became well-known for delicious food (especially meat!) in the Tulsa food scene. His legion of hungry devotees will be excited to hear that Bein plans to park his Rub truck across the street at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios for lunch and brunch service in the upcoming months.

The Meat and Cheese Show shop offers the space for Bein and Simcoe to host private dinners for up to 20 people.

“During the early days of the pandemic, the private dinner portion of our catering business picked up,” Bein said. “People were locked down but also really wanted to host small private dinners in their homes.”

Now the duo can offer both options — in-home parties and in-store. There is no set menu for the dinners — Bein and Simcoe are open to anything and help plan the menu based on what people like and their budgetary and dietary concerns. The focus of the store is the hyper-curated cheese case.

“We are super picky about the products we offer,” Simcoe said. “We don’t want to sell things that are available everywhere else, but instead, offer small-batch products that are special to us.”

Allow yourself enough time to peruse the store’s gift and specialty food area. “Spice Island” offers a wide array of salts and other spices, and condiments, oils, drink mixes and many other items line the shelves.

Bein and Simcoe jump at the chance to line the shelves with the talents of their friends, offering products that local chefs and cooks without traditional brick and mortar locations want to showcase. One example, the OklaNola line of hot sauces from Chef Chris West, who closed his Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli late last year.

“We don’t mind having these things around for our own benefit,” Simcoe said. “There are a lot of bummed people around town after the recent gumbo shortage.”

Other products to get excited about include sourdough loaves from baker extraordinaire Cat Cox of FarmBar, and Olivando olive oil from Tulsa ex-pat Amanda Foreman and her husband Marco Simonelli, made from olives grown on their land in the Umbria region of Italy. Simcoe is also planning some collaborations with chefs for products, and wine dinners with small wineries such as Flanagan, with local ties. Wine, specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic wine and cocktail beverages are available to grab.

Before checking out, make a stop at the grab-and-go cooler. Bein and recently hired chef Matthew Owen stock the case with soups and chili, lasagna, sliders, salads and an assortment of salami and pâté.

“As customers get used to the rotating assortment, we’ll adjust the offerings,” Bein said. Simcoe refers to it as “the rotating cooler of goodness.”

For the future, look to see cheese classes from Simcoe — as of now, they will be private classes in the shop, but Simcoe is also exploring virtual options.

“We are good on samples and big on education,” Simcoe said.

Bein suggested signing up for the VIP Club for early notice of all events. A $100 payment puts customers on the special email list, and in return, they will receive either a $100 gift card to use in the store or a cheese, charcuterie and wine assortment.

It’s only fitting that we celebrate the opening of a new cheese shop on National Cheese Day (which occurs every Jan. 20). Pop in for a tasting of some of the best cheeses made in our country, snag a lasagna or something else delicious from the grab-and-go case and know you can tune in to The Meat and Cheese Show whenever the need for a delightful nosh arises.

