Get a healthy start to the new year at these Tulsa spots

January is the month of “new.” New year, new resolutions, new exercise habits, new to-do lists and almost certainly a new diet. Or at least the promise of one.
One of the biggest trends of last year sure to carry through 2021 is the popularity of the plant-based diet. Lucky for us, nutritious options abound throughout the city. Energize and refresh your body with healthy food from one of these delicious choices. They take care of the food so the food can take care of you.
Pure Food + Juice
3524 S. Peoria Ave., 918-392-8090
If you’re looking for healthy food that doesn’t taste healthy, Pure Food + Juice in Brookside is a mighty fine first stop. As the name would hint, the café offers a juice bar, smoothies and more.
“People come in every single day and are surprised that we have Italian, Asian, Mexican food, desserts, cocktails, beer and wine,” owner Cynthia Beavers said. “Many people don’t even realize that we have such a vast dine-in food menu.”
That menu includes a bevy of offerings that are as delicious as they are pretty, such as sushi rolls, nachos and tacos, and Buddha bowls. All of the produce is sourced from Local Farm OK. The pandemic hasn’t seemed to hurt the business at Pure, as the café continued to stay busy, even when Beavers shut down the dining room to take-out only.
“I think now more than ever people want to be healthy, and we are the healthiest place in town,” Beavers added.
Big Al’s Healthy Foods
3303 E. 15th St., 918-744-5085
Big Al’s Healthy Foods is the OG health-food joint in Tulsa, serving subs, salads and smoothies before “health food” was a thing. The restaurant was founded by Mae and Al Hardison in 1972. Soon after, a daughter, Linda, who was a vegetarian, was making smoothies at home, and the family decided to try them on the menu at Big Al’s. Needless to say, they were a hit.
Smoothies made with fresh ingredients are popular here, but it is the entrees like salads, wraps and sandwiches that truly shine. Feast on a generous portion of turkey and avocado in a wrap or enjoy chicken salad on honey wheat berry bread. Big Al’s Healthy Foods also serves specialty items like homemade tabouli and hummus.
Some entrees are vegetarian, some gluten-free and some have deli meats. Avocado, alfalfa sprouts and sunflower seeds abound, as well as tomatoes, lettuce, eggs, cabbage and spinach. Every sub, wrap, salad, smoothie and carrot juice is made to order, exactly how you like it.
Ediblend Superfood Café
2050 Utica Square, 918-991-1717
10115 S. Sheridan Road, 918-900-1717
Ediblend kiosk at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Ediblend Superfood Café is a popular spot to load up on heart-healthy blends, salads and other items. Sisters Amy Wolfe Murray and Piper Wolfe Kacere started Ediblend with a simple mission: to utilize whole fruits and vegetables to create superfood blends (not juices) that will benefit your body most. Ediblend’s name and mission emphasize the word “blend” because ingredients aren’t juiced but blended. Blending the entire fruit and vegetable minimizes waste and maximizes flavor and nutrition.
Amy, Piper and company believe in the power of plant-based eating, which is why you’ll never find any soy, gluten, dairy, added sugars, artificial colors or preservatives in their blends. In addition to many blend combinations, popular items include acai breakfast cups, super kale salad and energy bites, as well as plant-based chili.
Inheritance Juicery
6333 E. 120th Court, 918-364-1201
Benjamin and Kaitlyn Zigrang know how to start off a new year. They purchased the Native Juice Co. on Jan. 1, 2019, and started Inheritance Juicery, implementing a few changes to the former menu. Jan. 1 of this year, Inheritance’s business was, as one would expect of January diet changes, busy as usual.
As the name implies, Inheritance offers juices, smoothies and acai bowls, but the menu extends to salads, snacks and a duo of toasts (avocado or beet-hummus).
Juices are available from three categories, with creative names such as “Beauty and the Beets,” “Guthrie Greens” and “Colden Driller.” Choose from a selection of shots such as the “Sniffle Stopper,” “Allergy” or “Energy Shot” — to boost your favorite drink and stay one step ahead of Oklahoma’s seasonal allergy madness. In addition to the fresh juice bar, Inheritance Juicery also serves up drip and cold brew coffee from local roaster Cirque coffee.
Look for the new Blue Dome District location to open soon.
Evolve Juicery & Kitchen
3023 S. Harvard Ave., 918-550-8585
Evolve Juicery & Kitchen strives to provide your body with the most wholesome and delicious foods that resemble the diet we would have followed in the Paleolithic era when we hunted and gathered all of our foods. Paleo diets are based on these three principles: no grain, no dairy and no refined sugars.
Evolve has undergone many changes since its inception – you could say it has “evolved.” Initially created to be a small home personal chef service, Evolve has since become a leader in healthy pre-made meals in the Midwest and offers nationwide shipping. Based in Kansas City, owners chef Caleb and Dr. Jason Fechter have created an expeditious health food company, with numerous stores across the Midwest, a common kitchen and nationwide shipping with subscription meal plans that don’t require any commitment. Breakfast, lunch and dinner grab-and-go meals include soups and stews, salads, burgers, skillets, and mac and cheese, to name a few, and as the name implies, juices.
fROOT Bowls
6 W. Fourth St., 918-576-6117
fROOT Bowls offers smoothies but takes them to a new level by making them extra thick and serving them in a bowl with assorted toppings. Smoothies and smoothie bowls are blended to order — bowls come with your choice of three toppings. Superfoods, proteins and fruit add-ins can be blended with any order. Try the Insta-graham smoothie with banana, graham crackers, cinnamon, honey, vanilla and soy milk.
The popular menu item is the acai bowl. Acai is packed with antioxidants and has the highest concentration of phytochemicals of any food on the planet. fROOT blends Acai with coconut milk, bananas and mixed berries until smooth and then tops your bowl with even more bananas, strawberries and granola — or your choice of other customizable toppings. fROOT Bowl’s offerings contain no added sugar and can meet most dietary restrictions and lifestyles.
