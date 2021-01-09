Get a healthy start to the new year at these Tulsa spots

As the name implies, Inheritance offers juices, smoothies and acai bowls, but the menu extends to salads, snacks and a duo of toasts (avocado or beet-hummus).

Juices are available from three categories, with creative names such as “Beauty and the Beets,” “Guthrie Greens” and “Colden Driller.” Choose from a selection of shots such as the “Sniffle Stopper,” “Allergy” or “Energy Shot” — to boost your favorite drink and stay one step ahead of Oklahoma’s seasonal allergy madness. In addition to the fresh juice bar, Inheritance Juicery also serves up drip and cold brew coffee from local roaster Cirque coffee.

Look for the new Blue Dome District location to open soon.

Evolve Juicery & Kitchen

3023 S. Harvard Ave., 918-550-8585

Evolve Juicery & Kitchen strives to provide your body with the most wholesome and delicious foods that resemble the diet we would have followed in the Paleolithic era when we hunted and gathered all of our foods. Paleo diets are based on these three principles: no grain, no dairy and no refined sugars.