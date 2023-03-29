Food purchases at Jersey Mike’s Subs in Tulsa on Wednesday, March 29 will result in contributions to Special Olympics Oklahoma.
A news advisory said 100% of sales on that date will go to Special Olympics Oklahoma. The promotion is in effect for all six Jersey Mike’s locations in Tulsa.
Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
