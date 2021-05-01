Fire up the grill and get cooking during National BBQ Month

May is National Barbecue Month, so it seems fitting to cast off the grill covers, clean off the grates, fill the fridge with meat and stock up on barbecue sauce.

Whether you prefer charcoal, wood or gas, barbecuing is a great way to cook meat, burgers, fish and vegetables, either low and slow or quickly over high heat. With techniques including smoking, roasting, baking, braising and grilling, barbecuing offers endless possibilities to fire up your favorite cooker and start spring with some heat.

I plan to kick off grill season with some burger recipes, shared by Natasha Heller of Head Country Barbecue, an Oklahoma company that has been bringing folks together around the grill since 1947.

Head Country sauce and other products are used by close to two dozen of some of the best competitive barbecue teams in the country, and the brand is popular nationwide for home-cooked barbecue.

Marinated Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Makes 6 burgers

Marinated mushrooms team up with crusted patties of sizzling beef in this umami bomb of a burger. Melted sheets of rich, complex Swiss cheese and chopped fresh parsley add bite, and butter-browned buns satisfying crunch.