Fire up the grill and get cooking during National BBQ Month

May is National Barbecue Month, so it seems fitting to cast off the grill covers, clean off the grates, fill the fridge with meat and stock up on barbecue sauce.
Whether you prefer charcoal, wood or gas, barbecuing is a great way to cook meat, burgers, fish and vegetables, either low and slow or quickly over high heat. With techniques including smoking, roasting, baking, braising and grilling, barbecuing offers endless possibilities to fire up your favorite cooker and start spring with some heat.
I plan to kick off grill season with some burger recipes, shared by Natasha Heller of Head Country Barbecue, an Oklahoma company that has been bringing folks together around the grill since 1947.
Head Country sauce and other products are used by close to two dozen of some of the best competitive barbecue teams in the country, and the brand is popular nationwide for home-cooked barbecue.
Marinated Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Makes 6 burgers
Marinated mushrooms team up with crusted patties of sizzling beef in this umami bomb of a burger. Melted sheets of rich, complex Swiss cheese and chopped fresh parsley add bite, and butter-browned buns satisfying crunch.
Marinated Mushrooms
16 ounces white mushrooms, sliced
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon Head Country Original Championship Seasoning
Head Country Premium All-Purpose Marinade
Chopped fresh Italian parsley, to garnish
Burgers
2 pounds ground beef
2 tablespoons Head Country Original Championship Seasoning
12 slices Swiss cheese
6 premium buns, sliced
4 tablespoons butter
1. First, marinate the mushrooms. Add mushrooms, olive oil, and Championship seasoning to a large bowl. Add Head Country marinade until mushrooms are covered, then toss to combine. Set aside.
2. Heat the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat and brown each bun, working in batches.
3. Shape beef into six patties. Dust each one, top and bottom, with Original Championship Marinade.
4. Heat grill to hot, or to 400 degrees, spreading coals across the entire bottom of the grill. Add patties, close the lid on the grill, and cook, flipping every 5 or so minutes, until patties are close to desired doneness. (Internal temperature for a burger cooked medium is 145 degrees F.) Open the lid, add two slices of Swiss to each patty, and close the lid again for 2-3 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Remove patties to a plate.
5. Add a large griddle or cast-iron skillet to grill grates. Add marinated mushrooms. Cook, stirring often, until mushrooms soften and begin to caramelize. Remove mushrooms to a bowl or plate. Toss with fresh parsley.
6. Assemble the burgers: bottom bun, cheese-covered patty, mushrooms, top bun.
Smoked Burgers with BBQ Aioli
Makes 6 burgers
A creamy aioli is the perfect foil for these burgers, bathed in smoke and then seared on the grill or smoker. Crisp lettuce and juicy tomato add freshness — bonus points if these come from your backyard garden.
Burgers
2 pounds ground chuck, 80/20
Head Country Original Championship Seasoning
6 premium burger buns, sliced
4 tablespoons butter
12 slices American cheese
Red onion, sliced
Ripe tomato, sliced
Lettuce, rinsed and dried
Aioli
¼ cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce, The Original
1/3 cup mayonnaise
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1. Preheat grill or smoker to 225 degrees. Arrange coals on one side of the grill.
2. Form beef into six patties. Dust each, top and bottom, with Head Country Original Championship Seasoning.
3. Add patties to preheated smoker and cook, with lid closed. If using a grill, add patties to the grate opposite of the stacked coals. Flip burgers after 10 minutes.
4. While the burgers cook, make the aioli. Mix Bar-B-Q sauce, mayonnaise, and garlic powder in a medium-sized bowl. Allow to rest until time to assemble the burgers.
5. Heat the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat and brown each bun, working in batches.
6. Once burgers are 5-10 degrees from desired doneness (the internal temperature of burgers cooked medium are 145 degrees F), move burgers directly over coals. Sear for about 2 minutes per side, adding two slices of American cheese to each patty after flipping once. Remove patties to a plate.
Assemble burgers: Bottom bun, cheese-covered patty, plenty of aioli, tomato, onion, lettuce and top bun.