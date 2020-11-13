From the first gathering, Thanksgiving has been a locavore's holiday.

The farm-to-table movement has caught on in America, but centuries ago, before we needed a word to describe those who eat locally grown seasonal food, the Pilgrims and Wampanoag Indians gathered near Plymouth to celebrate the colonists' first corn harvest. Almost 400 years later, we're reconnecting with where our food comes from, whether it was hunted, gathered or grown. Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday among locavores and one of the best times to celebrate Oklahoma's local bounty.

Thanksgiving dinner can be traditional (family standbys) and modern (experimenting with that sweet potato gratin from Bon Appetit magazine).

It is also a great time to buy Oklahoma pecans for your pies, adding locally grown mushrooms in your famous stuffing or using sweet potatoes for that favorite marshmallow-topped casserole. Try roasted Brussels sprouts instead of green bean casserole or serve a locally made apple butter instead of canned cranberry sauce. Exceptions will be made as far as being a strict locavore over the holidays because Oklahoma lacks any cranberry bogs, but most ingredients that grace our tables can be sourced right here in Green Country.

If you aren't interested in cooking over the holidays, support local food entrepreneurs by buying side dishes, rolls, pies and other prepared foods from local vendors instead of the big-name national brands.

The shorter distance from farm to plate means you're not only eating fresher food, but you're also feeding the local economy.

Vegetables

Contrary to popular belief, vegetables abound at our local farmers markets in November, perfect for topping off your holiday stock of carrots, potatoes, onions, hearty greens and winter squash. Brussels sprouts are on heavy rotation in our house throughout the winter months and serve as the green vegetable on Thanksgiving.

Tradition reigns supreme when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner and mainstays, including mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and creamed greens, take center stage on many tables.

Why not lighten things up with a crisp salad that takes advantage of locally grown lettuces, fennel, apples and celery? The Tulsa Farmers' Market is up and running from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, in Kendall Whittier (Lewis Avenue and Admiral Boulevard) so folks can grab all of the products needed for their holiday feast.

Winter dates: Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and 19. Visit the website for 2021 dates.

Pecans

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without a slice of pie, and Oklahomans favor their native pecan as the main ingredient. Knight Creek Farms is a family-owned and -operated farm in Sapulpa, overseeing the growth, production and harvest of more than 300 acres and 3,000 pecan trees. Bob Knight is a past president of the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association and twice a recipient of the pecan industry's Grower of the Year award.

Knight Creek sells five varieties of pecans and pecan oil at the Tulsa Farmers' Market and its retail store at 84th Street and Elwood Avenue. Knight loves to share the recipe for his mother's award-winning pie, the perfect choice for your Thanksgiving feast.

Cheese

One of the newest cheesemakers in the state is Hellim Cheese Factory from Stroud. Its Cyprus-style cheese is delicious and versatile — throw a slab on the grill, and it doesn't melt! The cheese is delicious during the summer months, grilled and combined with locally grown tomatoes, cucumbers and the like. Still, I plan to use it this year on my Thanksgiving table to compliment an array of charcuterie and condiments and crumbled over baked sweet potatoes from the market — who needs marshmallows when you have cheese?

Bread

Every Thanksgiving, Farrell Bread sells loaves of "stuffing-bread," a Tuscan loaf studded with fresh sage, scallions and parsley, as well as cornbread, so if your stuffing leans toward sourdough or more toward cornbread or anywhere in the middle, Farrell has you covered. Be sure to order ahead because the bakery often sells out of both during the week of Thanksgiving — don't forget to add on a bag of honey-challah dinner rolls, a loaf of pumpkin-cranberry bread or a pie — pumpkin pies, pecan pies and apple cinnamon pies. If a hostess gift is needed, the bakery will also offer gift baskets with autumn-inspired treats. Starting Tuesday, Nov. 17, there will be two locations to choose from when Farrell Bread opens in Mother Road Market.

To order, stop in or call the bakery.

8034 S. Yale Ave., 918-477-7077

Turkey

For the centerpiece of our Thanksgiving meal, Gary Greenwood raises organic, free-range heritage breeds on his family farm in Big Cabin. Greenwood Farms' turkeys could fly to Tulsa if they desired but will instead be available in limited quantity for pickup at Greenwood's booth at the Tulsa Farmers' Market on Saturday, Nov. 21. To order a turkey, visit its booth at the Saturday market or call 918-323-0330.

Perfect pairings

Oklahoma's terroir is not as perfectly suited for growing cabernet and chardonnay as California. Fortunately, several winemakers with Tulsa ties are out there, making wine for us to enjoy here in town. Wines with Tulsa ties include Darms Lane, Far Niente and 32 Winds, all of which craft exceptional wines suitable for any feast. All are available at Ranch Acres, Village Wines or Parkhill's liquor stores.

Wine may be the preferred choice for Thanksgiving dinner. Still, according to Wes Alexander, director of sales and marketing at Marshall Brewing Co., "beer was a main form of sustenance on the open sea in the days of Columbus. It was caloric and kept the crew hydrated as seawater could not be consumed. Those early settlers would have no doubt sought to brew beer once landed, making it plausible that beer was part of the first Thanksgiving."

Taking advantage of the large number of craft breweries in Tulsa and the recently relaxed liquor laws, Chris and Jo Armstrong, owners of Arnie's Bar in the Blue Dome District, started a new company recently. Tipsy Truck Delivery will bring you fast, same-day delivery of "booze, brews, bubbles and more" right to your door. Interested in sending a gift to friends or family? Tipsy Truck Delivery will "booze" them for you. Order from dozens of local craft beers or get started on the holiday season with a Craft Beer Advent Calendar.

Takeaway dinner

If the thought of making a full Thanksgiving feast sends you into a tailspin, there is no reason to dirty even one pan. From appetizers to pie, these Tulsa stalwarts will take care of the entire meal for you.

Hope Egan had her hand in many of Tulsa's kitchens over the years before she opened Red Thistle Catering Co. in a quaint storefront on Harvard Avenue, offering takeaway and onsite catering, as well as sit-down dinners through her seasonal dinner series (in the store and on the farm where Egan and her family live). Egan’s family-style holiday menu is available for pickup or delivery and includes everything from locally sourced spinach salad to cider and rosemary-brined turkey to made-from-scratch desserts and everything else in between.

Visit redthistlecateringtulsa.com to see the entire menu.

Pickups and deliveries Nov. 25 or by request.

1345 S. Harvard Ave., 918-728-74112

Boston Deli is offering its famous Hasty-Bake hickory-smoked turkey and a brown sugar-cured oven-roasted turkey, as well as vegetable sides, cranberry sauce or salsa and one of several amazing pies — the bourbon pecan pie with Bailey's whipped cream is a favorite. If turkey's not your thing, choose from blackened whole beef tenderloin, Hasty-Bake hickory spiral ham or house-cured lox. Visit thebostondeli.com for the complete menu and ordering information. Make note that the order deadline is at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Order online, by email or print the menu and bring it into the deli. Items will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, with some extras available in limited quantity for walk-in customers.

6231 E. 61st St., 918-492-4745

Lambrusco'z To Go hooked us with white queso in 1985 and has kept customers flocking in for made-from-scratch casseroles and baked goods, hearty sandwiches and deli items, and, let's be honest, the friendliest atmosphere in town. Owner Nancy Bruce kicks it up a notch over the holidays, roasting dozens of turkeys for her traditional Thanksgiving dinners. The complete dinner menu, which serves up to 12 guests, includes everything from herb-roasted turkey and glazed sweet ham to cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy and the like. Order a la carte if you need to fill in the gaps of your menu.

To order, visit the deli, call 918-496-1246 or order online. For the full menu, visit lambruscoz.com/holiday-menus

1344 E 41st St., 918-496-1246

Recipes

Winter Green Salad

Serves 8 to 10

Salad at Thanksgiving, for me, has almost always been an afterthought. It's more of a moral compass for the stomach, making it feel less like the entire meal was pure gluttony. Salad is good for you, right? Maybe not. I've had some mayo-loaded Waldorf variations with as much fat as the creamy mashed potatoes. I like to keep it simple — tart fruit and slightly bitter greens help cut some of the fat from the big meal, without adding any back. For a Christmas dinner spin, sprinkle on a handful of pomegranate seeds.

1 head romaine, chopped

2 heads endive, sliced, tough core discarded

1 bulb fennel, very thinly sliced

1 Granny Smith apple, cored and thinly sliced

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

Juice of 1 lemon

Extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

1. In a large bowl, toss together romaine, endive, fennel, apple and celery.

2. Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil and toss to combine. Season with pepper and serve.

Knight Creek Farms Grand Champion Pecan Pie

Makes 1 9-inch pie

This pie, Bob Knight's mother's recipe, has won multiple awards at the annual Pecan Growers Association meetings.

1 9-inch pie dough (store-bought or homemade)

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon white vinegar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ teaspoon salt

2½ cups raw pecan halves

1. Place the baking sheet in the oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Gently line a pie pan with rolled out pie dough. Be sure to press into edges and up the sides. Use fingers or a fork to create a decorative border of your choice. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together butter, corn syrup, brown sugar, white vinegar and vanilla extract. Add eggs and salt and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Fold in pecan halves.

4. Pour mixture into the pie crust and spread evenly with a spatula. Take pieces of aluminum foil and gently cover edges of pie crust. Place pie on the preheated baking sheet and bake until pastry is set in the center, 60 to 70 minutes.

5. Remove pie and allow to cool completely before serving or chilling. Pie can be made the day ahead and refrigerated overnight. Allow pie to come to room temperature before serving.

Baked Sweet Potatoes with Roasted Cheese and Kale

Serves 8 to 10

Sweet potatoes

Kale

Block of Hellim or halloumi cheese

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

Red chili flakes

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place 4 or 5 sweet potatoes on a baking sheet.

2. Bake until the potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, place a few handfuls of baby kale and a block of Hellim or halloumi cheese that has been sliced into ½-inch slices on another baking sheet.

3. Drizzle kale and cheese with olive oil and season with kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper and a sprinkle of crushed red chili flakes.

4. Bake until golden and crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly. Halve sweet potatoes and top each with a dollop of Greek yogurt, kale and cheese.

Cornbread and Sourdough Dressing

Serves 8 to 10

To stuff or not to stuff … that is the BIG question for cooks at Thanksgiving. Personally, regardless of the safety issue associated with "stuffing," I prefer it baked on the side — "dressing," right? Bake in a shallow-ish casserole dish, so the top turns golden brown and develops a crisp crust — my favorite part! This version, which I make every year, includes homemade cornbread and Farrell Bread's stuffing bread, but feel free to use one or the other. The dressing can be prepped (don't bake it yet!) a day ahead — let sit out for 30 minutes at room temperature before baking.

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 onions, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

6 stalks celery, finely chopped

1 recipe buttermilk cornbread (recipe follows)

½ loaf sourdough bread, cubed (about 4 cups)

½ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage leaves

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano

4 large eggs

2 cups homemade or low-sodium canned chicken stock

1½ teaspoons coarse salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter in a large sauté pan. Add onions, garlic and celery; cook over medium heat until just tender, about 8 minutes.

2. Crumble the cornbread into a large bowl, and add the onion mixture, parsley, sage, oregano, eggs, chicken stock, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined.

3. Transfer mixture to a buttered 2-quart casserole or large ovenproof skillet and bake until golden on top and cooked through, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven, and serve hot.

The perfect meal: The cornmeal tradition at Pearson Farm

Gallery: Fall foliage at Beavers Bend State Park