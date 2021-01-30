 Skip to main content
Find craveworthy croissants in Tulsa area for National Croissant Day on Saturday

Find craveworthy croissants in Tulsa area for National Croissant Day on Saturday

Is there a better way to start your morning than with a flaky croissant and a café au lait?

On National Croissant Day, which falls on Saturday, Jan. 30, this year, I think not. I’ve been dying to go to Paris, but I will settle for a deliciously flaky pastry made here in town for the time being.

Although we consider croissants to be a French specialty, they have Austrian roots.

The croissant legend began in 1683, when the Turkish Empire laid siege on Vienna, Austria. The Turks made several attempts to conquer the city by force but were unsuccessful. They decided instead to dig an underground tunnel, but Vienna’s bakers, who worked in the basement storerooms, heard the digging sounds and alerted the army.

For their vigilance, the bakers received high honors and thanks for their assistance in outwitting the Turks. In celebration, they baked their bread in the shape of a crescent moon — the Ottoman Empire’s symbol. After the Turks were defeated, it became custom to serve morning coffee with the crescent-shaped pastry.

More than a hundred years later, the legend continues that Marie Antoinette introduced the pastry to the French, who dubbed it a “croissant.” Traditional breakfast croissants were served with frangipane or chocolate filling or paired with jam and butter.

Eventually, croissants became so popular that they became substitutes for sandwich bread, evolving from a traditional breakfast pastry to many savory variations.

Celebrate National Croissant Day in style by eating a flaky crescent pastry made in one of our local bakeries.

Saint Amon Baking Co.

saintamonbakingco.com

6333 E. 120th Court, 918-364-2143

Jean-Baptiste (JB) Saint Amon opened Saint Amon Baking Co. to offer traditional French pastries made by a classically trained French pastry chef. Having his wife, Sarah, a classically trained American pastry chef, along for the ride makes this one of the most delicious spots in town. Stop in for a croissant or a loaf of croissant bread, or choose from the case loaded with pastries, tarts, muffins, macarons, cheesecake and baguettes.

Stonehorse Market

stonehorsecafe.com

1748 Utica Square, 918-712-7470

If you haven’t tried the croissants sold at the Stonehorse Cafe Market in Utica Square shopping center, you are missing out. These croissants are made with layer after layer of buttery, flaky heaven. Pick up some of their raspberry jam to spread on it while you are there.

Le Louvre French Café

lelouvrefrenchcafe.com

8313 S. Memorial Drive, 918-286-6019

Yakham N’Gom and his wife, Micheline, put France behind them. They moved to Tulsa to be closer to family members who had relocated to Oklahoma. Yakham prepared for the move by training to become a baker. Once in Tulsa, the pair opened Le Louvre French Café. This traditional French bakery offers flaky butter croissants, pain au chocolate and almond croissants, in addition to other pastries, crepes, tarts and other French delicacies.

Esperance Bakery

esperancebakery.com

610 W. Main St., Jenks, 918-528-6544

Hope Alexander opened Esperance Bakery in 2016. Esperance is French for “hope,” and customers continue to flock in, hoping to grab Alexander’s amazing pastries, including croissants, danishes, cake rolls, cookies and scones. Esperance’s monthly menu features weekly specials and daily additions — recent specials included loaded baked potato croissants and sausage gravy croissants.

Farrell Bread & Bakery

farrellbread.com

8034 S. Yale Ave., 918-477-7077

Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Farrell Bread & Bakery is a boutique artisan European-style bread bakery that has served bread and baked goods in Oklahoma for more than 20 years. Baked goods are available at the main bakery, at Farrell’s new spot at Mother Road Market and at other markets around town, including the Tulsa Farmers’ Market. Croissants are always popular choices and come in plain, chocolate, cinnamon, marzipan and ham and cheese.

Blue Moon Tulsa

bluemoontulsa.com

3512 S. Peoria Ave., 918-749-7800

Every morning at 5, Alan Fusco is up baking treats for breakfast and cookies and fresh bread for lunch at Blue Moon Tulsa. The bakery case is stocked full of house-made goodies, including croissants, danish, cookies, muffins, scones and sausage rolls. But I dream about the morning buns, flaky croissant dough rolled up like a cinnamon roll and doused with cinnamon sugar.

Antoinette Baking Co.

antoinettebakingco.com

207 N. Main St., 918-764-8404

Celebrate National Croissant Day with all kinds of special buttery, flaky treats including rainbow croissants and more. While supplies last, flavors include, bacon jalapeño cheddar, chicken bacon ranch, three cheese and herb, caramelized onion and cheesy potatoes, apricot almond, orange cherry, chocolate raspberry, triple chocolate, vegan roasted garlic and herb and vegan triple berry (blueberry, blackberry and raspberry).

Meet Judy Allen

Judy Allen has been writing about food for more than 20 years, working as senior food editor for Martha Stewart Living and as a recipe contributor to other national publications. Allen has covered the Tulsa food scene since 2006, working with Tulsa’s top chefs to get the word out about restaurants, events, recipes and any other food news. She enjoys cooking almost anything but loves it even more when others cook for her.

