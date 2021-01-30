Find craveworthy croissants in Tulsa area for National Croissant Day on Saturday

Is there a better way to start your morning than with a flaky croissant and a café au lait?

On National Croissant Day, which falls on Saturday, Jan. 30, this year, I think not. I’ve been dying to go to Paris, but I will settle for a deliciously flaky pastry made here in town for the time being.

Although we consider croissants to be a French specialty, they have Austrian roots.

The croissant legend began in 1683, when the Turkish Empire laid siege on Vienna, Austria. The Turks made several attempts to conquer the city by force but were unsuccessful. They decided instead to dig an underground tunnel, but Vienna’s bakers, who worked in the basement storerooms, heard the digging sounds and alerted the army.

For their vigilance, the bakers received high honors and thanks for their assistance in outwitting the Turks. In celebration, they baked their bread in the shape of a crescent moon — the Ottoman Empire’s symbol. After the Turks were defeated, it became custom to serve morning coffee with the crescent-shaped pastry.