The Jewish New Year kicks off on Rosh Hashanah when people wish each other shana tova – a happy new year.

Together, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur make up the Jewish High Holidays with the ten days in between known as the "days of awe." Rosh Hashanah is a festive occasion celebrated by members of Jewish faith as well as many others all over the world.

During Rosh Hashanah, prayers are made for the year ahead of peace, prosperity, and blessing, and good intentions are set for the mitzvahs (good deeds) that will be done. Rosh Hashanah falls on the first two days of the Jewish month of Tishrei, usually in September – this year, Sept. 18-20.

Rosh Hashanah features many different foods, each with its own symbolic meaning. Apples dipped in honey are a typical combination since sweet foods symbolize the hope for a sweet and happy year ahead.

The pomegranate fruit holds symbolism as well. Replete with hundreds of seeds (arils), pomegranates are symbolic of good deeds and the hope that the coming year is filled with as many good deeds as the number of seeds. Supposedly, pomegranates have 613 seeds, which is how many mitzvot (good deeds) there are.

Chef Miranda Kaiser talked with me about Rosh Hashanah traditions and said that during Rosh Hashanah she would give her kids each a pomegranate to pick out and count the seeds.

“It was really just to keep them busy,” Kaiser joked.

Whether you are planning a traditional holiday meal or looking for a dish or two to add to the family menu, these recipes are sure to make a great holiday feast.

Honey and Apples

During Rosh Hashanah, a blessing is said in Hebrew over the apples and honey, to ask for a "Sweet New Year," and the apple is then dipped into the honey and eaten, ensuring a sweet and happy year to come.

Core and slice apples into wedges, then serve with a bowl of honey or a plate of honeycomb and a knife for smearing.

Red Wine and Honey-Braised Brisket with Apples and Onions

Serves 8 to 10

The rich, savory scent of caramelizing meat that perfumes the house as it cooks seems to stir people into a nostalgia-fueled fervor. In this version, the beef is slow-cooked in a sweet and tangy mixture of honey and red wine until it sighs and falls apart at the touch of a fork

4 to 5 pounds brisket, preferably second-cut

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon mild olive or vegetable oil

3 large yellow onions (about 1½ pounds), halved through the roots and thinly sliced

8 sprigs fresh thyme

8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 bay leaves

1½ cups dry red wine

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup honey

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup homemade chicken stock or canned chicken broth

2-3 tart apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced

1. Preheat the oven to 325°. Generously season both sides of the brisket with salt and pepper.

2. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or large pot set over medium-high heat. Add the brisket and cook, turning once, until browned on both sides, 8 to 10 minutes total. (If the brisket does not fit all at once, cut it in half and sear it in batches.)

3. Remove the brisket from the pot and set aside on a cutting board. Add the onions, thyme, garlic, and bay leaves to the pot, then pour in ½ cup of the wine and the vinegar. Cook, stirring often until the onions soften slightly, and the mixture is fragrant, about 5 minutes.

4. Whisk together the remaining 1 cup wine, honey, onion powder, garlic powder, stock, and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined. If you used a Dutch oven, scatter the apples over the onions and lay the brisket on top. Pour the wine mixture over the top. Cover and transfer to the oven. If you used a pot, transfer the onion mixture to a roasting pan and top with the apples and then the brisket. Pour the wine mixture over the top. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and transfer to the oven.

5. Cook the brisket for 2 hours. Remove from the oven, uncover, and carefully flip the meat. Cover and continue to roast until the meat is fork-tender, 1½ to 2½ hours more, depending on the size of your brisket.

6. Remove from the oven and transfer the brisket to a cutting board. Cover loosely with foil and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing. Locate the thin lines running in one direction along the brisket, and use a sharp knife to cut thin slices perpendicular to those lines.

7. Meanwhile, remove and discard the thyme sprigs and bay leaves from the cooking liquid. Use a slotted spoon to remove the onions and apples and arrange them around the sliced brisket. Spoon the desired amount of pan juices over the brisket. Serve hot.

— Adapted from "Modern Jewish Cooking" by Leah Koenig

Whole-Roasted Cauliflower

Eyal Shani is one of Israel's most famous chefs, helping to catapult Israeli cuisine from small street food stands in Tel Aviv to international heights. Shani is renowned for celebrating vegetables he hand-picks from local markets, bringing them to the forefront of diners' attention, and presenting them simply - which can mean anything from green beans in a paper bag to his now world-famous whole roasted cauliflower. This dish is good enough to pick apart and eat with your hands - no utensils required.

1 1½-2-pound head cauliflower with leaves

2 gallons water

7 tablespoons sel gris (Or other coarse sea salt), divided

3 tablespoons best-quality extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1. Preheat oven to 550° with oven rack in the center of the oven. Trim stem of cauliflower, keeping leaves intact so that it will sit level on a rimmed baking sheet. Bring 2 gallons water to a boil in a large stockpot over high heat. Stir in 6½ tablespoons sel gris until dissolved.

2. Add cauliflower to water; place a heatproof ceramic plate on top of cauliflower to keep it submerged. Boil until tender and a fork inserted in cauliflower meets no resistance, 12 to 13 minutes. Gently lift cauliflower from the water with a large strainer and let drain in the strainer, allowing water to drip back into the pot. Place cauliflower, stem side down, on a rimmed baking sheet. Let stand until the cauliflower has cooled slightly and is dry to the touch, about 15 minutes.

3. Rub 1 tablespoon olive oil between hands, then rub over cauliflower to apply a thin, even layer. (Alternatively, use a brush to spread the oil evenly over cauliflower.) Sprinkle remaining 1½ teaspoons sel gris over cauliflower (salt might clump in some places). Bake in the preheated oven until dark brown, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven and carefully rub with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Serve hot.

* Adapted from Eyal Shani

Cabbage Slaw with Farro, Pecorino, and Dates

Serves 8 to 10

Sweet dates are loved on the Rosh Hashanah table. This crunchy salad combines the sweet, sour, and salty for a refreshing yet hearty slaw.

1 cup farro

Kosher salt

Grated zest and juice (about ½ cup) of 4 medium lemons

6 ounces Pecorino cheese, finely grated (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil

1½ cups whole almonds (not roasted or salted)

1 8-ounce package pitted dates, cut into bite-size pieces

1 bunch flat-leaf kale, stemmed and sliced into thin ribbons

½ medium head red cabbage, cored and sliced into thin ribbons

1. Place farro in a mesh strainer, rinse under cold water, and set aside to drain. Bring 6 cups of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Stir in the farro and 2 teaspoons kosher salt. Boil until the farro is tender but still slightly chewy, 10 to 15 minutes for pearled, and 25 to 30 minutes for semi-pearled. Meanwhile, make the dressing and prepare the almonds and slaw.

2. For the dressing, add lemon zest and juice, 1 cup Pecorino cheese, mustard, garlic, and ¾ teaspoon black pepper to the blender. Blend until the cheese is broken down and the mixture is smooth, adding 1 to 2 tablespoons of warm water to the blender if needed to keep it moving, about 20 seconds. With the motor running, remove the inner cap on the lid and slowly pour in ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil. Continue to blend until creamy and emulsified, about 30 seconds more.

3. Place almonds, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the almonds darken in color slightly and are very fragrant, 6 to 8 minutes. Immediately transfer onto a paper towel-lined plate. Let cool for 10 minutes, then coarsely chop.

4. Combine dates, kale, cabbage, and almonds in a large bowl.

5. When the farro is ready, drain thoroughly and rinse under cold water to quickly cool it off, drain well and transfer to the bowl of vegetables. Pour in some of the dressing, using your hands to toss everything together, making sure everything is well-coated. Add more dressing as needed. Serve, sprinkled with remaining ½ cup Pecorino cheese.

— Adapted from TheKitchn.com

Carrot Tzimmes

Serves 6

The carrots in this dish make it triply symbolic for the New Year - round, brightly colored, and sweet. In Yiddish lore, sliced carrots are associated with gold coins, and carrot tzimmes are eaten at Rosh Hashana as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. The honey symbolizes the hope that the year should be sweet.

3 tablespoons butter or vegetable oil

1½ pounds carrots, sliced into ¼-inch thick coins

Juice of 1 orange

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

2 tablespoons honey

Salt, optional

1. Heat butter or oil in a large, wide pan over medium-high heat. Add the carrots, stirring and turning them over until they are all coated with the fat. Add orange juice, ginger, honey, and enough water to cover the carrots.

2. Simmer gently, covered, until the carrots are tender, about 30 minutes. Remove the lid toward the end of cooking and reduce the liquid to a shiny glaze. Season with salt if desired.

— Adapted from 'The Book of Jewish Food' by Claudia Roden

Honey Cake with Pomegranate Glaze

Butter, oil, or cooking spray for greasing pan

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for flouring the pan

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light or dark brown sugar

2½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup canola or vegetable oil

1 cup honey

3 eggs

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup strong brewed coffee, at room temperature

½ cup pomegranate juice

¼ cup whiskey (or more pomegranate juice)

Grated zest from 1 orange

FOR GLAZE

2 cups powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoons pomegranate juice

Pomegranate arils (seeds) for garnish

1. Preheat oven to 350º. Grease 8-12-cup Bundt pan and flour lightly. (NOTE: If using an 8-cup pan you will have extra batter – pour it into a greased loaf pan or small cake pan and bake alongside the Bundt for an extra sweet treat.)

2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugars, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg until combined; set aside.

3. In a separate large mixing bowl, add oil, honey, eggs, vanilla, coffee, pomegranate juice, whiskey, and lemon zest and beat with a hand mixer or stand mixer with a whisk attachment until incorporated. Add dry mixture to wet mixture and beat just until combined.

4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan until it is two-thirds full. Bake until cake is golden brown, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean, 50–60 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes in the pan and then turn the cake out onto a cooling rack to finish cooling.

5. To make the glaze, whisk together powdered sugar and enough pomegranate juice to make icing thick enough to drizzle over the cake, but not too thin that it runs off. Sprinkle the top with pomegranate arils if desired.

