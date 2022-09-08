Feed a football crowd with MIO recipes

It may seem as if summer in Oklahoma is never going to end, but the start of the football season can at least make one think that fall weather is on its way. And maybe it might help hurry autumn along with some recipes, featuring Made in Oklahoma Coalition ingredients, that are perfect to this season.

Game days are often gathering days, and fajitas are a favorite with just about everyone. An easy way to capture all the flavor and fun of fajitas without any of the fuss is to make use of one’s oven and prepare your fajitas like a sheet-pan supper.

A perfect pairing with the fajitas is the MIO Coalition’s Cowboy Queso, which is loaded with local flavors. It’s also an excellent game-day snack on its own.

For more information on MIO Coalition ingredients, including where to purchase: miocoalition.com.

Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning

1½ pounds skirt steak, sliced thin

1 red onion, sliced thin

2 bell peppers, sliced thin

1 (8-ounce) container J-M Sliced Mushrooms

1. In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, olive oil, salt, brown sugar, oregano, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and Daddy Hinkle’s. Pour into a large Ziploc bag. Add sliced steak. Marinate as little as 30 minutes or as long as all day, depending on how much time you have.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange sliced onion, bell peppers and mushrooms on a sheet pan. Add steak in a single layer, leaving space between the pieces. You may need to use two sheet pans.

3. Bake for 20 minutes or until meat is browned and cooked through.

4. Serve fajita meat and veggies with flour or corn tortillas, Scissortail Farms cilantro, Hiland Sour Cream, sliced avocado and shredded cheese.

Cowboy Queso

1 small onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ pound Greer’s Ranch House Sausage

1 can Stonecloud Brewing Co. Neon Sunshine

2 pounds deli white American cheese, sliced or Velveeta cheese

1 (14.5-ounce) can Rotel tomatoes

½ cup Sixth Day Snacks Salsa

½ cup Sixth Day Snacks sliced, pickled jalapeno peppers

1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup Scissortail Farms cilantro, chopped

1. Saute onion, garlic and sausage until sausage is browned and onion is tender. Drain any grease, and place mixture in a 4-quart slow cooker.

2. Add beer, sliced cheese, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, black beans, cumin and salt and pepper. Cook on high for 2 hours. Stir, checking to see if cheese is melted. Stir in cilantro.

3. Switch slow cooker to warm. Serve with tortilla chips. Top with red onion and cilantro to serve.

Easy Baked Rigatoni







1 (12-ounce) package Della Terra Rigatoni

1 pound lean ground beef

1 small onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (8-ounce) package J-M Sliced Mushrooms

1 (25-ounce) jar Lovera’s Tomato Basil Sauce

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

⅓ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1. Cook pasta according to package directions.

2. Brown ground beef with onion, bell peppers, garlic and mushrooms over medium heat until meat is browned and onion and peppers are tender. Drain any fat. Add pasta sauce. Simmer 5-10 minutes, uncovered, stirring to combine flavors. Add parsley and cooked rigatoni.

3. Spread into a 9- by 13-inch pan. Top with cheese. Bake 25 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly. Top with more chopped parsley, if desired.

Rich Mocha Brownies

²⁄³ cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 stick Braum’s Unsalted Butter

2 Hansen’s Eggs

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

¹⁄³ cup strong-brewed Compadres coffee

½ cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

½ cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

Mocha Frosting:

1 stick Braum’s Unsalted Butter, room temperature

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

3 to 3½ cups powdered sugar

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon Griffin’s Vanilla

2 tablespoons Prairie Wolf Dark Coffee Liqueur

1. Melt chocolate chips and butter in the microwave or over a low flame on the stove. Stir until smooth. Cool slightly.

2. Beat eggs and sugar.

3. Add coffee to melted chocolate. Combine flour, cocoa powder and baking powder, then gradually add to chocolate mixture.

4. Spread into a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees. Do not overbake.

5. To make frosting, beat butter and cream cheese together until well-combined, about 3-4 minutes on medium speed. Scrape down the bowl. Add 3 cups powdered sugar, cocoa powder and vanilla. Mix on low until powdered sugar and cocoa powder are incorporated. Add coffee liqueur, blending until combined. Add more powdered sugar to thicken, if needed. Spread over cooled brownies.

