Farrell Bread opens new shop June 10
Farrell Bread opens new shop June 10

Farrell Bread & Bakery, which has moved to a new location at 8090 S. Yale Ave., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the public to its grand opening, 4 p.m. Thursday, June 10.

Guests will be able to sample breads, cookies, brownies and treats while shopping Farrell’s large selection of breads and other baked goods.

“This project has been a long time coming, and we’re so thrilled with the way the renovation has turned out," said chef Justin Thompson, who took over Farrell Bread & Bakery in 2018. "Our customers have been telling us how much they enjoy the new storefront and all the tasty new breakfast and lunch items we’ve added to the menu, such as our Blueberry Toast or our Avocado Sammie.”

The new headquarters includes a "bakery viewing window" for guests to watch bakers preparing the variety of breads, pastries, breakfast items, sandwiches, soups and seasonal items that will be available. The bakery plans to add gluten-free items and decorated cakes in the future.

The new location will serve as an expanded headquarters for the bakery, which supplies its local product to a variety of supermarkets and restaurants across Oklahoma. Farrell has a second retail location within the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

For more: farrellbread.com

