Family favorites benefit from a little MIO magic

Two of Oklahoma's favorite comfort foods — barbecue and pizza — can be given a bit of a makeover with the help of products from members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

If barbecue is what you crave, but time and temperature are not on your side to spend hours tending a smouldering smoker, start with a cut of meat that is relatively quick-cooking, such as pork tenderloin, and apply the rub made famous at John's BBQ in Okemah, add a mixture of barbecue sauce, honey and cola, and marinate it overnight. The pork is then ready for either an outdoor grill or indoor oven.

While there is nothing wrong with the basic red-sauce-and-mozzarella pizza, it's good to try something new from time to time. Sour cream and barbecue seasoning serve as the base for a different take on this family favorite.

For more information about MIO Coalition members and products: miocoalition.com

John’s Famous Pork Tenderloin

1 (1 to 1½ pounds) package pork tenderloins

4 tablespoons John’s Dry Rub

⅓ cup John’s Bar-B-Q Sauce (mild or hot)

⅓ cup Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey

⅓ cup Coca-Cola