Family favorites benefit from a little MIO magic

Two of Oklahoma's favorite comfort foods — barbecue and pizza — can be given a bit of a makeover with the help of products from members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.
If barbecue is what you crave, but time and temperature are not on your side to spend hours tending a smouldering smoker, start with a cut of meat that is relatively quick-cooking, such as pork tenderloin, and apply the rub made famous at John's BBQ in Okemah, add a mixture of barbecue sauce, honey and cola, and marinate it overnight. The pork is then ready for either an outdoor grill or indoor oven.
While there is nothing wrong with the basic red-sauce-and-mozzarella pizza, it's good to try something new from time to time. Sour cream and barbecue seasoning serve as the base for a different take on this family favorite.
For more information about MIO Coalition members and products: miocoalition.com
John’s Famous Pork Tenderloin
1 (1 to 1½ pounds) package pork tenderloins
4 tablespoons John’s Dry Rub
⅓ cup John’s Bar-B-Q Sauce (mild or hot)
⅓ cup Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
⅓ cup Coca-Cola
1. Remove tenderloins from packaging, and apply John’s Dry Rub. Place in a zip-top bag or sealed container to marinate for at least two hours. Mix together barbecue sauce, honey and Coca-Cola. Pour over tenderloins, and refrigerate overnight.
2. If cooking in oven, preheat oven to 300 degrees. Cook until the internal temperature reaches a minimum of 145 degrees, basting with reserved marinade every 5 to 7 minutes. Let tenderloins cook at least 5 minutes after final basting. Discard marinade. Let meat rest for 15 minutes before serving.
Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Pizza
1 package Shawnee Mills pizza crust mix
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup Braum’s sour cream
2 tablespoons Head Country All-Purpose Seasoning
5 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup cooked, sliced chicken breast
6-8 J-M Farms portabella mushrooms, thinly sliced
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Lovera’s Smoked Caciocavera cheese
2 tablespoons Scissortail Farms chopped chives
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
2. Make the pizza crust according to package directions. Place the pizza crust on a large piece of parchment paper set on a large sheet tray.
3. Mix the sour cream and Head Country seasoning, and spread evenly on the pizza crust.
4. Top the pizza with bacon, chicken, mushrooms and Lovera’s cheese.
5. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the crust is crispy on the outside and cooked through. Finish with chopped Scissortail chives.
