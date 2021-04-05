Elmer's BBQ closes after nearly 40 years in Tulsa

Elmer's BBQ, 4130 S. Peoria Ave., has closed, although owner Keith Jimerson promised the long-lived Brookside joint will be back in some form.
"We’re kind of re-organizing a little bit and rethinking a few things right now," Jimerson said. "I plan to come back, but I will make sure that the next time we don’t have any hiccups that will affect our business like this Covid thing did."
Elmer's was founded in 1982 by Elmer Thompson; Jimerson took over the restaurant following Thompson's death.
A signature dish at the restaurant was the Badwich, a sandwich that featured a heaping pile of hickory-smoked meats with a pork rib on the side and two sides.
Coweta's Dixie's Cafe to close
Dixie's Cafe, which has been a mainstay of downtown Coweta since it opened in 2013, will close May 28.
Owners Dixie Olsen and Amanda Mafemi will host a "Farewell Come-n-Go" event 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29 to thank their customers for their support.
In a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, Olsen said the reason for the closing was due to ongoing health issues with which she has been struggling.
"We can’t lie we are broken at this decision as Food, Faith, and Family are what we are called to do, to serve others, helping so many come together 'Making Memories Around The Meal Table' Olsen wrote in the post. "We will miss the faces, the friendships, the children’s pictures hanging on our walls and catering your special events."
The cafe will be open regular hours through May 28. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tulsa's Jimmy's Egg closes
The last Jimmy's Egg in the Tulsa city limits, at 3948 S. Peoria Ave., has closed. The only area locations of this Oklahoma City-based chain of breakfast and lunch restaurants are at 11982 S. Memorial Drive, in Bixby, and at 4850 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow.