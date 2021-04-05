Elmer's BBQ closes after nearly 40 years in Tulsa

In a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, Olsen said the reason for the closing was due to ongoing health issues with which she has been struggling.

"We can’t lie we are broken at this decision as Food, Faith, and Family are what we are called to do, to serve others, helping so many come together 'Making Memories Around The Meal Table' Olsen wrote in the post. "We will miss the faces, the friendships, the children’s pictures hanging on our walls and catering your special events."

The cafe will be open regular hours through May 28. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tulsa's Jimmy's Egg closes

The last Jimmy's Egg in the Tulsa city limits, at 3948 S. Peoria Ave., has closed. The only area locations of this Oklahoma City-based chain of breakfast and lunch restaurants are at 11982 S. Memorial Drive, in Bixby, and at 4850 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow.

Restoring Leon Russell's Church Studio

