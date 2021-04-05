 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elmer's BBQ closes after nearly 40 years in Tulsa
0 comments
alert top story

Elmer's BBQ closes after nearly 40 years in Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Elmer's BBQ, 4130 S. Peoria Ave., has closed, although owner Keith Jimerson promised the long-lived Brookside joint will be back in some form.

"We’re kind of re-organizing a little bit and rethinking a few things right now," Jimerson said. "I plan to come back, but I will make sure that the next time we don’t have any hiccups that will affect our business like this Covid thing did."

Elmer's was founded in 1982 by Elmer Thompson; Jimerson took over the restaurant following Thompson's death.

A signature dish at the restaurant was the Badwich, a sandwich that featured a heaping pile of hickory-smoked meats with a pork rib on the side and two sides.

Coweta's Dixie's Cafe to close

Dixie's Cafe, which has been a mainstay of downtown Coweta since it opened in 2013, will close May 28.

Owners Dixie Olsen and Amanda Mafemi will host a "Farewell Come-n-Go" event 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29 to thank their customers for their support.

In a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, Olsen said the reason for the closing was due to ongoing health issues with which she has been struggling.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We can’t lie we are broken at this decision as Food, Faith, and Family are what we are called to do, to serve others, helping so many come together 'Making Memories Around The Meal Table' Olsen wrote in the post. "We will miss the faces, the friendships, the children’s pictures hanging on our walls and catering your special events."

The cafe will be open regular hours through May 28. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tulsa's Jimmy's Egg closes

The last Jimmy's Egg in the Tulsa city limits, at 3948 S. Peoria Ave., has closed. The only area locations of this Oklahoma City-based chain of breakfast and lunch restaurants are at 11982 S. Memorial Drive, in Bixby, and at 4850 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow.

Restoring Leon Russell's Church Studio

Meet 69 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some alternatives to homeownership

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What Is a Fiddlehead?
Food & Cooking

What Is a Fiddlehead?

  • Updated

Fiddleheads are an example of a springtime delicacy with a short season. The shoots can be found at farmer's markets and grocery stores from April to June and they make a great addition to a variety of spring and summer meals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News