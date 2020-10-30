Easy and fun Halloween meals and snacks

Whether trick-or-treating is on the agenda this year, a ghoulishly good Halloween dinner could be.
Make the black bean soup and saucy meatballs ahead and keep warm in slow cookers until ready to eat. Making grilled cheese sandwiches on a sheet pan also saves time at the stove — more time for sorting through the candy.
Top off the meal with a darling, healthy dessert of clementine “pumpkins” and banana “ghosts,” but save room for a Butterfinger or two.
Black bean soup
Makes 2 quarts
Fill up trick-or-treaters with this hearty and comforting soup. For festive appeal, thin out sour cream with water or lime juice, transfer to a squeeze bottle and draw a spiderweb on each bowl of soup. Serve with tortilla chips.
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 onion, diced
1 carrot, diced
1 stalk celery, diced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded if desired, finely chopped
1 red, yellow or orange bell pepper, seeded and diced
1½ teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 cans black beans
1 can black refried beans
1 quart vegetable or chicken stock
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
½ cup sour cream
1 tablespoon lime juice or water
1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until it starts to soften, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add carrot, celery, jalapeno and bell pepper and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes more. Add chili powder and cumin and stir to coat the vegetables. Cook for 1 minute, stirring often.
2. Stir in beans, refried beans and chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to a gentle simmer and cook 15 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Puree soup using an immersion blender, or transfer in batches to a blender. Return to saucepan and season with salt and pepper.
3. Stir together sour cream and lime juice or water. Transfer to a squeeze bottle or a zip-top bag — snip the corner of the bag to pipe out the filling. Spoon soup into bowls. Drizzle mixture into a spiderweb design over the soup and serve.
Ghoulishly good slow-cooker meatballs
Serves 6 to 8
Prepare these meatballs up to two days ahead and keep them warm in the slow cooker while trick-or-treating.
2 (28-ounce) cans whole tomatoes
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 large basil sprig plus 2 tablespoons thinly sliced basil leaves
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 pounds ground beef chuck
3 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs
1 egg, lightly beaten
3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1. Using your hands, crush the tomatoes into a slow cooker and add their juices. Add the olive oil, tomato paste, basil sprig, crushed red pepper and half of the garlic. Cover and cook on high for 3 hours, until the tomato sauce is very flavorful.
2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix the ground chuck with the remaining garlic and the breadcrumbs, egg, 3 tablespoons of Parmigiano-Reggiano, 1 tablespoon of kosher salt and ½ teaspoon of pepper. Roll the mixture into 18 meatballs, being careful not to pack them too firmly.
3. Add the meatballs to the sauce. Cover and cook on high for 1 hour longer, until no trace of pink remains in the center of the meatballs. Discard the basil sprig. Add 1 tablespoon of the sliced basil to the sauce and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the meatballs into bowls, sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of sliced basil and serve, passing grated cheese at the table.
Make ahead: The cooked meatballs can be refrigerated in the sauce for up to 2 days before serving.
— adapted from Food & Wine magazine
Sheet-pan garlic bread grilled cheese
Makes 4 sandwiches
Meshing two of my favorite things — garlic bread and grilled cheese — into one spectacular sandwich does double duty. This flavorful snack fills you up before Halloween activities and keeps the vampires away along the trek. Making them all at once cuts time from dinner prep, leaving more time for tricks and treats.
2 cloves garlic
Few pinches kosher salt
1 stick unsalted butter, softened, plus 3-4 tablespoons for frying
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
8 slices sourdough or other hearty white bread
16 slices cheddar cheese
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Chop garlic and mash it into a paste with salt. Mix in 1 stick softened butter, olive oil and parsley.
2. Smear the garlic butter on one side of each slice of bread, then place garlic-side down on a sheet pan. Top bread with two slices of cheese and another slice of bread, garlic-side up.
3. Bake 5 minutes. Turn sandwiches over and continue to cook until the other side is golden brown and the cheese is nice and melted. Cut into halves or quarters and serve immediately.
— adapted from Bon Appetit magazine
Clementine pumpkins and banana ghosts
Makes as many as you like
This healthy dessert helps cut the sugar from an otherwise indulgent Halloween feast.
For the pumpkins: Peel clementines, such as Cuties. Cut small “stalks” from celery and insert into the tops of the pumpkins. Add a celery leaf if desired for added flair.
For the bananas: Peel bananas and cut in half crosswise. Decorate the side of each banana half with black icing or melted chocolate to look like a ghost face. Stand up on flat ends and serve.
Spooky cheese ball
Serves 10 to 12
Form this cheese mixture into a ball, pumpkin, log or even a rat. Decorate with black sesame seeds for added creepiness.
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 (8-ounce) block sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded
1 (8-ounce) block Monterey Jack cheese, finely shredded
1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
½ orange bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
¾ teaspoon seasoned salt
Black sesame seeds, for garnish
1. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, shredded cheeses, pineapple, bell pepper and seasoned salt.
2. Stir with a spatula or wooden spoon until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour.
3. Shape cheese mixture into a ball or other shape. Roll in sesame seeds to cover completely, if desired. Refrigerate until ready to serve.