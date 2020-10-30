Easy and fun Halloween meals and snacks

8 slices sourdough or other hearty white bread

16 slices cheddar cheese

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Chop garlic and mash it into a paste with salt. Mix in 1 stick softened butter, olive oil and parsley.

2. Smear the garlic butter on one side of each slice of bread, then place garlic-side down on a sheet pan. Top bread with two slices of cheese and another slice of bread, garlic-side up.

3. Bake 5 minutes. Turn sandwiches over and continue to cook until the other side is golden brown and the cheese is nice and melted. Cut into halves or quarters and serve immediately.

— adapted from Bon Appetit magazine

Clementine pumpkins and banana ghosts

Makes as many as you like

This healthy dessert helps cut the sugar from an otherwise indulgent Halloween feast.

For the pumpkins: Peel clementines, such as Cuties. Cut small “stalks” from celery and insert into the tops of the pumpkins. Add a celery leaf if desired for added flair.