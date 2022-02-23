Dive into a hot bowl of homemade chili for National Chili Day

This mid-winter cold day seems as good a day as any to celebrate a hearty meal-in-a-bowl like chili, and it just happens to be National Chili Day.
Chili, or chili con carne, likely originated in northern Mexico and southern Texas. Today, it’s eaten nationwide, with certain variations closely connected to their geographic regions. For example, pork chile verde comes from New Mexico. Cincinnatians serve their chili over spaghetti, with toppings adding the appropriate number and “way” to the order — I prefer mine “3-way” with beans, cheese and onions. And in Texas, don’t ever say bean and chili in the same sentence.
No matter the variety, chili can be enjoyed straight from the pot with a minimum of garnish — sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and diced onion are the essentials. I wouldn’t turn away diced avocados or a squeeze of lime juice. Fritos, crumbled saltines and a wedge or two of fresh-baked cornbread complete the meal, and leftovers are always welcome. Make an extra batch for sharing with friends and family, or freeze it for the dead of winter when all you want is a fire, a cozy blanket and a nice bowl of red.
Classic Beef Chili
Makes about 3 quarts
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 large onion, peeled and diced
2 jalapeño peppers, finely chopped (optional)
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
3-4 tablespoons chili powder (See recipe on next page)
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)
1 pound ground beef
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 15-ounce cans pinto or red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
2 14-ounce cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes, including the liquid
Assorted toppings, such as sour cream, grated cheese, diced onion, Fritos, saltines, avocado and lime wedges
1. Heat oil in a heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions; sauté until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add jalapeños, garlic and bell peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally until the vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes.
2. Add beef, season with a bit of salt and pepper (you will check seasonings at the end — this is just to flavor the meat), and sprinkle with chili powder and cocoa powder. Cook, breaking up pieces with the back of a wooden spoon until beef is no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
3. Stir in beans and tomatoes with juices and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer the chili gently until it thickens and the flavors blend, stirring occasionally, about 45 minutes. Skim any fat from the surface of chili.
4. Ladle chili into bowls. Serve, passing bowls of sour cream, grated cheese, green onions and cilantro separately.
NOTE: If you prefer thicker chili, stir in a few tablespoons of masa towards the end of cooking and simmer for a few minutes. Chili can be made two days ahead. Cool slightly. Refrigerate uncovered until cold, then cover and keep refrigerated. Bring to simmer before continuing, stirring occasionally.
Easy Chicken and White Bean Chili
Makes 3 quarts
Use shredded rotisserie chicken as a time-saver. For fuller flavor, don’t drain the chiles or beans. 2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoons salt, or to taste
1 teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional and to taste
4 cups shredded cooked chicken
4 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade (see recipe)
2 (4.5-ounce) cans chopped green chiles
3 (16-ounce) cans navy beans
Sour cream, shredded cheese and sliced green onions for serving
1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until onion is tender, about 5 minutes.
2. Stir in cumin, oregano, salt, pepper and cayenne. Add chicken, broth, chiles and two cans of beans. Coarsely mash the remaining can of beans and stir into the chicken mixture.
3. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to a gentle simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes. Serve with desired toppings.
Pork Chile Verde
Serves 6 to 8
Although not a typical meat and bean chili, this rich and spicy pork stew provided by Chef Valarie Carter uses green chiles and tomatillos that are broiled to intensify their flavors. Don’t hesitate to use a jar or two of salsa verde as a substitute in a pinch and stir in a can or two of beans if you like. 16 large tomatillos, husks removed and halved
6 poblano peppers, split lengthwise, seeds and stems removed
3 jalapeño chiles, split lengthwise, seeds and stems removed
2 yellow onions, cut into 8 chunks each
5 garlic cloves
6 pounds pork butt or shoulder (I like to trim off the fat cap so it’s not so fatty after it’s cooked)
1 tablespoon dried oregano
2 teaspoons ground sage
2 tablespoons ground cumin
1½ tablespoons kosher salt
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
Vegetable or olive oil
Corn tortillas
Suggested garnishes: lime wedges, sour cream, chopped red onion, chopped or torn cilantro, avocado slices, shredded Monterey jack cheese or queso fresco
1. Line 2 large baking sheets with foil. Preheat the oven to broil.
2. Place tomatillos, poblanos, jalapeños, onions, and garlic on baking sheets. Broil until the vegetables are very dark brown with a few specks of black.
3. Place roasted vegetables in a blender or food processor and purée. You may need to do this in batches. Add oregano, sage, cumin, salt and pepper.
4. Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add the pork and the sauce, cover with a lid and cook in a 250-degree oven until the pork is tender, 3 to 4 hours. (Alternately: Place pork in a slow cooker and pour sauce over. Cook on low for about 8 hours or until pork is very tender and falling apart.)
5. Using two meat forks, pull the pork apart to shred it. To serve, heat corn tortillas in the microwave until steaming and pliable. Fill tortillas with pork and sauce. Serve with your choice of garnishes.
Chili favorites
If you’re tired of being cooped up this winter and would rather grab a bowl of chili out on the town, Tulsa has many outlets. These three always seem to be at the top of everyone’s list.
Ike’s Chili
1503 E. 11th St., 918-838-9410, www.ikeschilius.com
In 1908, Ike Johnson and his nephew, Ivan Johnson, bought the Robert Morris restaurant at Second Street and Boston and opened Ike’s Chili Parlor, serving bowls of chili for 15 cents. Ike’s moved locations a few times before settling in at Seventh and Boston, where countless bowls of chili were served before somebody bought the building in 1996. After several additional relocations, Ike’s moved to the current Pearl District location on Historic Route 66 in 2014. Noted diners included Will Rogers and my former boss, Martha Stewart, who I sent in when she visited Tulsa over a decade ago. Cooks cut and grind the meat for the chili in-house, where guests can order it ladled over spaghetti, hot dogs, burritos, and of course, Fritos.
El Rancho Grande
1629 E. 11th St., 918-584-0816, www.elranchograndemexicanfood.com
Francisco and Guadalupe Rodriquez opened El Rancho Grande on old Route 66 in 1950 when Tex-Mex was still an emerging cuisine here in Oklahoma. When the Walden family took it over in 1984, they worked side-by-side with the staff to learn and preserve the recipes. Look for the historic sign that still hangs over the entrance and stop into one of the few remaining restaurants from the original Route 66. Customers opt for a frosty margarita and some Queso Flameado (baked creamy jack cheese and house-made chorizo), or one of the many combinations — the infamous Night Hawk combo, named as one of the Five Greatest Mexican Meals in the United States in Gustavo Arellano’s book, “Taco USA.” The upstairs “Tacos & Tequila” cantina boasts its own Mexican street food menu, including street tacos and enchiladas, Mexican shrimp cocktail, chicharrones, and a special weekly torta (Mexican sandwich), as well as an impressive collection of 50-plus tequilas and mezcals. Down in the restaurant, NewMex-inspired Chile verde is a popular choice and includes pork butt that has been browned and braised with fresh-roasted peppers, onions, garlic, and tomatillos — served with rice and beans, which can be stirred in or eaten on the side with corn tortillas.
Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili
Multiple locations, www.ronschili.com
There is certainly no shortage of burger joints in our beef-heavy state, but wondering where to stop for a good burger can sometimes be a daunting task. One of the city’s long-time favorites, Ron’s Hamburgers, which has been around since 1925, still has multiple locations around town. The burger joint is known for, obviously, griddled burgers, and there are legions of loyal fans to prove it. But at every Ron’s location, chili is available in a myriad of ways — by the bowl with a side of saltines, Cincinnati-style over spaghetti with chopped crisp white onions and grated cheese, or in Frito pie. My favorite way to enjoy Ron’s chili is in a Frito pie salad: Frito chips topped with hot chili, onions, and cheese, then topped again with a cold salad and a hefty drizzle of ranch dressing. Odd, you say? Yes, but don’t knock it until you try it.
