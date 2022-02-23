Dive into a hot bowl of homemade chili for National Chili Day

Francisco and Guadalupe Rodriquez opened El Rancho Grande on old Route 66 in 1950 when Tex-Mex was still an emerging cuisine here in Oklahoma. When the Walden family took it over in 1984, they worked side-by-side with the staff to learn and preserve the recipes. Look for the historic sign that still hangs over the entrance and stop into one of the few remaining restaurants from the original Route 66. Customers opt for a frosty margarita and some Queso Flameado (baked creamy jack cheese and house-made chorizo), or one of the many combinations — the infamous Night Hawk combo, named as one of the Five Greatest Mexican Meals in the United States in Gustavo Arellano’s book, “Taco USA.” The upstairs “Tacos & Tequila” cantina boasts its own Mexican street food menu, including street tacos and enchiladas, Mexican shrimp cocktail, chicharrones, and a special weekly torta (Mexican sandwich), as well as an impressive collection of 50-plus tequilas and mezcals. Down in the restaurant, NewMex-inspired Chile verde is a popular choice and includes pork butt that has been browned and braised with fresh-roasted peppers, onions, garlic, and tomatillos — served with rice and beans, which can be stirred in or eaten on the side with corn tortillas.