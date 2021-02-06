Design your own ultimate Super Bowl chili

Score a touchdown on Super Bowl Sunday with the ultimate in game-day comfort food — a big pot of chili. In our house, that means ground beef with pinto beans and LOTS of Fritos and cheddar cheese.

Follow this playbook to create multiple types of chili (beef, turkey, pork or chicken) all done your way. Pick and choose ingredients based on what you have on hand or what you’re craving. Come game day, set out a pot of chili (or two), along with a bevy of toppings, and let family members design their own plays.

To test this recipe, I made three pots of chili at once. After chopping the veggies (and chicken thighs, if using), it’s just as easy to make three pots as it is one. This serves two purposes — it gives your guests more to choose from and leaves a decent quantity of leftovers to freeze for later.

Enjoy the Super Bowl, or the commercials, if that’s more your thing, by making the chili ahead of time and keeping it warm in a Dutch oven on the stove or in a slow-cooker. Prep all the toppings in small bowls before the game so all that’s needed is a quick time-out to grab dinner.

Design-your-own chili

Makes 3 quarts