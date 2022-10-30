Demand for baker's artisan bread inspires bread club, new bakery

If a freshly baked, crusty loaf of sourdough bread sets your heart aflutter, then a visit to Country Bird Bakery is in order.

Baker Cat Cox opened the bakery at Third Street and Utica Avenue in early October after dreaming about it for some time. Cox, an artist by training, became well-known in the Tulsa food scene when her bread started appearing on the menus at FarmBar and The Living Kitchen, where she worked.

Her loaves are so glorious they once warranted a separated course on the tasting menu at both restaurants, and most recently, the loaves have been picked up from her home porch in a weekly bread club.

Cox, a Tulsa native, has a Bachelor of Science and Arts in fiber textiles from the Kansas City Art Institute and worked in Washington, D.C. and New York City making hand-made paper and collaborating with other artists on projects.

“I’ve always been a home baker. We baked pies and other things for artist exhibitions and openings,” Cox said. “Rolling dough came naturally to someone who rolls paper for a living.”

Burned out from the hustle of New York, Cox relocated to Marfa, Texas, a quiet town with a lot of art culture to figure out her next step. Cox got a job as a prep cook in a restaurant there, prepping baked goods and fresh pasta for service.

“The owner needed someone to work the line while she was out of town,” Cox said. “She trained me to take over as Chef de Cuisine, and the rest is history.”

Cox had returned to Tulsa several times over the years and was thrilled at how the town had changed.

“There was such a thriving cultural scene,” Cox said. “I thought that Tulsa could work for me.”

Cox was connected with Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford of The Living Kitchen and worked there part-time as a server and then in the kitchen with Becklund. Eventually, they offered her a full-time job. Cox helped them open FarmBar, the now much-acclaimed Tulsa restaurant.

The Living Kitchen operates on a seasonal schedule, so Cox started teaching classes over the winter break when the restaurant was closed.

“Customers often asked if or where they could buy loaves of the bread I baked for the restaurants. It is physically taxing to bake large quantities of bread in cast iron pans,” Cox said, referring to the method she uses to attain crisp crusts on her loaves.

“I won’t sell it to you, but I’ll teach you how to make it,” Cox said she would reply.

She has taught classes on the art of sourdough baking, a virtual sourdough pizza course during the pandemic, and introduced a new Tea & Scones class with Carissa Pankey that involves making scones to bake at home, as well as a custom herbal tea blend. Pankey is another artisan whose business “3 Peas in a Pod” has been a regular at the Tulsa Farmers Market for years.

“Teaching is a big part of what I do,” Cox said. “I love connecting with people that way.”

Cox’s classes include step-by-step baking instructions and tips on how to be a successful home baker and where to source the flours and other ingredients she uses in her loaves. Cox strives to incorporate local vegetables, fruits, grains, herbs or dairy into every loaf she bakes.

According to Cox, “There really is no greater joy than sharing something I carefully crafted with intention with people who appreciate all the effort that goes into it.”

At Country Bird Bakery, Cox’s sourdough bread loaves are works of art, each milled from grains she purchases directly from farmers and blends with herbs, cooked grains and unlikely ingredients such as sweet potato, eggplant or even rose petals. The bakery also features sweet baked goods such as cookies, brownies, scones and coffee cakes.

“I love fun takes on focaccia with fruit,” Cox said. “It rides the line between sweet and savory.”

Cox recently offered peach focaccia at the Tulsa Farmers Market, which sold out quickly. Drip and cold brew coffee are also available, with espresso drinks to come down the line. Cox offers baking classes periodically, so check the bakery’s social media for information.